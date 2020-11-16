Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Healthcare Data Breaches to Triple in 2021

Data breaches in the healthcare industry are likely to triple in volume in the coming year, according to a new report by Black Book Market Research.

The "2020 State of the Healthcare Cybersecurity Industry" report is based on a survey of 2,464 security professionals from 705 provider organizations. Respondents were asked to identify gaps, vulnerabilities, and deficiencies in security that make hospitals and physicians susceptible to data breaches and cyber-attacks. 

The survey results suggest that 1,500 healthcare providers are vulnerable to data breaches of 500 or more records, representing a 300% increase over 2020.

Nearly threequarters (75%) of health system, hospitals and physician organizations surveyed reported that their infrastructures are unprepared to respond to attacks. Almost all (96%) felt that data attackers are outpacing their medical enterprises, placing providers at a disadvantage.

A further Black Book survey of 291 healthcare industry human resources executives found that the talent shortage of cybersecurity professionals far exceeds the demand by health systems. Researchers found that cybersecurity roles in health systems take, on average, 70% longer to fill when compared to other IT jobs.

"The talent shortage for cybersecurity experts with healthcare expertise is nearing a very perilous position," said Brian Locastro, lead researcher on the "2020 State of the Healthcare Cybersecurity Industry" study.

Locastro added that the industry's response to ransomware attacks had spurred cyber-criminals on.

He said: "The willingness of hospitals and physician practices to pay high ransoms to regain their data quickly motivates hackers to focus on patient records."

The survey of security professionals found that 75% of the 66 CISOs at health systems who responded agreed that experienced cybersecurity pros were unlikely to pursue a career in the healthcare industry. 

The reason given for this was that CISOs in healthcare, more than in other industries, are held responsible for data breaches and their impact on an organization's finances and reputation while at the same time having extremely limited authority over decision-making, technology, or policy.

Furthermore, the study revealed that 90% of health system and hospital employees who are now working remotely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 were not given any updated security guidelines or training on accessing sensitive patient data.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Expose Facebook Data Haul of 13 Million Records

2
News

Hotel Booking Firm Leaks Data on Millions of Guests

3
News

Data Breach Hits 28 Million Texan Drivers

4
News

CISA’s Krebs Set to be Fired in Blow for Security Community

5
Blog

Five Emerging Cyber-Threats to Watch Out for in 2021

6
News

Ticketmaster Fined £1.25m Over Data Breach

1
News

Healthcare Data Breaches to Triple in 2021

2
News

Teen Wins Peace Prize for Fighting Cyber-Bullying

3
News

#ISC2Congress: How 5G is Expanding the Attack Surface

4
News

IT Leaders Reliant on Data for Threat Insight

5
News

Cyber-Criminal Fined $300,000 for Pipeline Attacks

6
News

Crypto Firm Offers $200,000 Bug Bounty to Hacker Who Stole $2m

1
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

2
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

3
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

4
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

5
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

6
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)