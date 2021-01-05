Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

HelpSystems Acquires FileCatalyst to Boost Data Transfer Portfolio

Software firm HelpSystems has announced the acquisition of FileCatalyst to boost the speed and security of its file transfer offerings.

FileCatalyst specializes in helping transfer extremely large files in organizations at hundreds of times faster than what the file transfer protocol allows. These include the sharing of video and other media-rich files, big data and extensive databases, which are particularly important for industries such as broadcast media and live sports.

This enables businesses to work more efficiently while avoiding latency and packet loss when moving around large amounts of data across global networks. 

This type of service has become increasingly important as a result of the shift to home working brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, with file sharing often taking place across insecure channels, networks and devices. For instance, last year a study found that nearly half of SME businesses regularly share confidential files via email, including financial and employee data in spreadsheets.

Kate Bolseth, CEO of HelpSystems, commented: “Our customers and partners have expressed a growing need to move significant volumes of data more quickly than ever before, and FileCatalyst addresses this problem effectively for many well-known organizations.

“FileCatalyst is an excellent addition to our managed file transfer and robotic process automation offerings, and we are pleased to bring the FileCatalyst team and their strong file acceleration knowledge into the global HelpSystems family.”

Chris Bailey, CEO and co-founder of FileCatalyst, said: “We are thrilled to become part of a company with deep roots and expertise in both cybersecurity and automation. Our customers will find value in pairing our file transfer acceleration solutions with HelpSystems’ extensive solution suites.”

This announcement follows a number of other recent acquisitions by HelpSystems, including cloud-based data protection provider Vera last month and data classification companies Titus and Boldon James in June 2020.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack on US Laboratory

2
News

Microsoft: SolarWinds Attackers Viewed Our Source Code

3
News

Chinese APT Group Linked to Ransomware Attacks

4
News

Ransomware Surge Drives 45% Increase in Healthcare Cyber-Attacks

5
News

One Million Compromised Accounts Found at Top Gaming Firms

6
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

1
News

Poor Software Quality Costs US $2.08tn

2
News

British Airways Plans £3bn Breach Settlement

3
News

ElectroRAT Drains Crypto Wallets

4
News

Secure Chorus Transfers Ownership of Encrypted Messaging App Standards to ETSI

5
News

BlueVoyant Enters Strategic Partnership with Third Party Risk Management Consultancy

6
Blog

Five Key Cybersecurity Themes from 2020

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

3
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

4
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

5
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

6
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

1
News Feature

Around the World in 2021 Hacker Predictions

2
Opinion

How to Transform Your Cybersecurity Posture

3
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

4
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

5
Opinion

How to Bridge the IT and Cyber Skills Gap in 2021

6
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment