HelpSystems Acquires Two Security Software Companies

Minnesota software company HelpSystems has acquired two data classification companies in response to “brisk” demands for its security software.

The company said that the addition of Canadian company Titus and British firm Boldon James to its security portfolio establishes HelpSystems as “the leading platform in data classification and meets customers’ needs for a comprehensive, powerful suite of data security options.”

From its headquarters in Ottawa, Titus provides solutions that enable businesses to accelerate their adoption of data protection. The company’s products enable organizations to discover, classify, protect, analyze, and share information.

Titus has millions of users in over 120 countries. Customers of the company include some of the largest financial institutions and manufacturing companies in the world, government and military organizations across the G7 and Australia, and Fortune 2000 companies.

Boldon James is a 30-year-old company based in the small village of Farnborough, just outside of London. HelpSystem's new acquisition describes itself as an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally recognized innovation, service excellence, and technology solutions that work.

“Bringing Titus and Boldon James into the HelpSystems family is another step toward our unwavering goal of giving customers the most robust collection of trusted security and automation solutions available, backed by a people-first commitment to long-term customer success,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems.

“The talent, success, and market-leading solutions that characterize both Titus and Boldon James enrich and expand our ability to help our customers keep their data safe.”

HelpSystems said that the solutions offered by Titus and Boldon James will work in lockstep with its GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer and Clearswift email and web security solutions to ensure sensitive information is classified properly and secured throughout its life cycle.

"Titus fits well with HelpSystems’ security portfolio, and we are thrilled to expand the range of solutions for our customers,” said Jim Barkdoll, CEO, Titus.

“We are confident we have found the right place to continue driving our innovation and business forward.”

CEO of Boldon James Martin Sugden added: “Joining these well-known players in the data security space is the ultimate way to offer global organizations the ability to detect and protect their ever-growing troves of sensitive data.”