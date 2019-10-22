Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Thousands Warned Over Home Group Data Breach

The Home Group – one of the biggest housing associations in the UK – has warned around 4000 customers that their personal details may have been stolen after the company suffered a data breach.

As reported by the BBC, Home Group said the breach involved customer names, addresses and contact information, but no financial data. The organization explained that the breach was identified by a third party cybersecurity expert and affected customers in properties in England, including those in the North East, North West and Yorkshire.

The issue was resolved within 90 minutes, according to Home Group spokespeople.

Chief financial officer, John Hudson, said: “We were made aware of a potential data vulnerability and immediately responded to and resolved the issue.

“We have a robust incident response protocol in place to deal with situations such as this, which meant the vulnerability was identified and fixed extremely quickly.

“We have contacted all customers affected and I want to reassure all our customers that their information is secure and that we follow strict guidelines and protocols when it comes to data sharing and cybersecurity.”

Commenting on the news, Javvad Malik, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, said:“It’s unclear at this moment how the company was breached, but it is encouraging to see the company was able to quickly respond to the breach, and inform its affected customers once notified by a third party.”

However, he added, companies should be building their own detection capabilities so that they are not reliant on third parties to disclose any breaches.

“Similarly, while the company claimed to have resolved the issue within 90 minutes, that is still ample opportunity for records to be accessed and copied,” Malik argued.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Italians Rocked by Ransomware

2
News

Most Effective Phishing Tactic Is to Make People Think They've Been Hacked

3
News

Girl Scouts of USA Launch First National Cybersecurity Challenge

4
News

Trojanized Tor Browser Steals Users’ Digital Currency

5
News

Chinese National Gets 40 Months for Exporting US Military Kit

6
News

German Automation Giant Still Down After Ransomware Attack

1
News

Thousands Warned Over Home Group Data Breach

2
News

Trend Micro Tackles Cloud Misconfigurations with Latest Acquisition

3
News

US Military Personnel Exposed in Latest Cloud Data Leak

4
News

German Automation Giant Still Down After Ransomware Attack

5
Opinion

Managing Non-Security Incidents with Security Tools and Policies

6
News

Ad Targeting Gamers Successfully Cuts Cybercrime

1
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

2
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

3
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

4
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

5
Webinar

#HowTo Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

6
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Study Explores Cyber-Threats Impacting the Utility Industry

2
Webinar

#HowTo Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

3
Next-Gen

The Rise of the Security Developer

4
News

#ISWUK: Ransomware Remains Top Threat For Present and Future

5
Opinion

Why Understanding the User Experience is Essential to Good Security

6
News

Thoma Bravo to Buy Sophos Group for $3.8bn