Two in Five Home Workers Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks

Two in five remote workers in the UK are vulnerable to cyber-attacks as they have not received information about how to avoid COVID-19 scams or had any video call security training. This is according to a new report by Fasthosts, which looked at the additional cyber-risks businesses are facing as a result of the shift to home working this year.

The study also found that over half (54%) of remote workers are currently operating without a VPN, potentially increasing the risk of personal and company data getting compromised. Additionally, around a quarter allow others in their household look at confidential documents.

The researchers revealed that those employed in the science and pharmaceutical industry were most likely to allow other members of their household access to their work computer/laptop, while law enforcement and security staff were the biggest culprits in allowing access to confidential data and documents.

Despite recent positive news regarding the development of a vaccine for the virus, it is expected that there will be far more remote working going forward compared to pre-COVID. Fasthosts cited data from the Institute of Directors showing that three quarters (74%) of 958 company directors intend to continue with increased home working after the pandemic. It is therefore vital that organizations provide the tools and training to ensure their staff are more secure whilst operating from home.

Michelle Stark, sales and marketing director at Fasthosts, commented: “It’s sad to see the risks of cybercrime so prevalent whilst many Britons are working from home. Keeping you and the business safe online is critical to keep confidential data secure. We urge all consumers to read our top tips, be more mindful and seek the correct training whilst working from home.”

Last month, a study by Mimecast found that remote workers are increasingly putting corporate data and systems at risk by failing to follow best practice security.