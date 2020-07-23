Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#COVID19 Home Working Leads to Cybersecurity Hiring Spree

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major boost in cybersecurity job vacancies in the US, data from the Cybersecurity Jobs Report: Q2, has revealed. The study, produced by the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) and CyberVista, indicates that the shift to remote working in the crisis has led to organizations investing more heavily in protecting themselves from cyber-threats.

An estimated 62% of the US workforce has transitioned to working from home, which has made businesses far more vulnerable to attack. A study published yesterday, for example, found that 43% of employees in the UK and US have made errors leading to cybersecurity repercussions in April.

Taken from LinkedIn, there were 261,545 open cybersecurity-related positions in April, 244,140 in May and 348,082 in June. Overall, the software and IT services job market has performed comparatively strongly since the pandemic struck the US in March. While there was an industry average decline of -10.94% for hiring changes month-over-month in March, this was just -0.8% in software and IT services. Since then, there was a -0.35% fall in April followed by a 7.21% increase in May.

Sectors which have had the largest number of openings for cybersecurity positions since June 18 are healthcare (at least 120,000), financial services (at least 115,000), IT and services (at least 114,000), retail (at least 85,000) and computer software (at least 77,800).

This is in the context of unemployment reaching its highest level since the great depression in the US during the crisis.

Nevertheless, the report also highlighted that the well-publicized cybersecurity skills gap means that there is currently a shortage of candidates to meet this demand, finding that 86% of the cybersecurity job openings had attracted under 10 applicants.

It stated: “Organizations may be ready and willing to hire cybersecurity talent at growing rates, but they will likely be disappointed in what they find. The talent shortage that plagued the industry for over a decade is still right where they left it earlier in the year.”

As a result, it added that organizations should consider looking for candidates from outside of traditional backgrounds and experience levels.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Vodafone Partners with Accenture to Offer Cybersecurity Services

2
News

Genealogy Software Maker Exposes Data on 60,000 Users

3
News

MATA Malware Framework Latest Move for North Korean Hackers

4
News

Analysts Detect New Banking Malware

5
News

FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning to Air Travelers

6
News

Women in Cybersecurity Paid 21% Less Than Men

1
News

Florida Tax Office Blames Data Breach on Virus

2
News

US Banks Can Now Offer Crypto Custody Services

3
News

Fraudulent Photo App Operation Detected on Google Store

4
News

CISOs: Cyber Insurance Fails to Cover Modern Threats and Remote Workforces

5
News

Cloud Misconfigurations a Major Compliance Risk, Say IT Decision Makers

6
News

#COVID19 Home Working Leads to Cybersecurity Hiring Spree

1
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

2
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

4
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

5
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

6
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

1
Interview

Women in Cybersecurity: Proofpoint's Sherrod DeGrippo Answers Your Questions

2
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

3
Interview

Interview: Arti Lalwani, Practice Lead for ISO Services, A-LIGN

4
Blog

NIST Password Guidelines: What You Need to Know

5
Opinion

Using Threat Deception to Thwart Malicious Insiders

6
Blog

Data Security and Third-Party IT Asset Disposition: A Paradox