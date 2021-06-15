Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

“Homeless Hacker” Arrested

Author and activist Christopher Doyon has been arrested in Mexico in connection with a cyber-attack on the Santa Cruz County government's website carried out more than a decade ago.

Doyon, who calls himself Commander X online, wrote and published the book Behind the Mask about his time as a member of hacking group Anonymous. On social media, the 56-year-old is also known as the Homeless Hacker.

A former resident of Mountain View, California, Doyon was reportedly working on behalf of the self-styled cyber-warrior organization People's Liberation Front back in 2010 when the Massachusetts-based group organized a protest in Santa Cruz.

During the event, more than 50 people camped outside the city's district courthouse to protest the city council’s decision to tackle the issue of homelessness in Santa Cruz by banning camping in the city. 

The protest, which began in July, was broken up by police in October. Doyon was arrested for sleeping in public at the protest but failed to show up for a court date. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. 

It is alleged that in December of 2010, Doyon launched a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack against Santa Cruz County that knocked out the county's website. 

Doyon was arrested in 2011 and charged with conspiracy to cause intentional damage to a protected computer, causing intentional damage to a protected computer, and aiding and abetting. He was released on bail but didn't show up for his federal court hearing scheduled for February 2012. 

The alleged Santa Cruz County attacker then reportedly fled to Canada, leaving his defense attorney to cover the cost of his $35k bail bond. Doyon's time living on the streets of Toronto was captured by documentary co-producer Ian Thornton. 

Doyon was arrested in Mexico on June 11 by Mexican immigration authorities. On June 12 he was deported to the United States and arrested by FBI agents.  

Doyon appeared before magistrate judge Donna Ryu in US District Court for the Northern District of California to face indictment for his failure to appear in federal court in 2012. He was jailed and is scheduled to appear today for arraignment and identification of counsel.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

REvil Claims Responsibility for Invenergy Hack

2
News

VW Vendor Leaves Data Unsecured

3
News

McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

4
News

G7 Turns Up the Heat on Putin Over Ransomware Attacks

5
News

COO Charged in Georgia Hospital Cyber-attack

6
News

54% of Senior Executives Struggling to Keep up with Threat Landscape

1
News

“Homeless Hacker” Arrested

2
News

Marketplace Selling Stolen Credentials Is Dismantled

3
Webinar

Securing Active Directory in a Hybrid Identity Environment

4
News

IKEA Fined $1.2m for Spying on Employees

5
News

NATO Warns it Will Consider a Military Response to Cyber-Attacks

6
News

Fake Online Reviews Linked to $152 Billion in Global Purchases

1
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

2
Webinar

Building a Privileged Access Management Strategy for the Post-COVID World

3
Webinar

Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

4
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

5
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

6
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Podcast

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 26, brought to you by TuxCare

3
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
News

McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2