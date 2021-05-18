Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

IBM to Acquire Waeg

American multinational technology company IBM today announced plans to acquire Waeg, a leading Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner based in Brussels.

By acquiring Waeg, IBM hopes to extend the range of Salesforce services it can offer and progress its hybrid cloud and AI strategy. 

IBM said the deal would "build on its continued investment in Salesforce consulting services to meet the rising client demand for experience-led business transformation and new customer engagement strategies backed by data, AI, and machine learning."

This news follows IBM's acquisition of leading US Salesforce consultancy 7Summits in January 2021.

Waeg was established in 2014 and employs 130 people in offices in Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, and Portugal. It provides a full complement of Salesforce consulting services, including business-to-business commerce, digital strategy advisory, marketing automation and customer experience design, implementation, and managed services. 

The company works with organizations across a range of industries, but its expertise is most highly concentrated in manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences. 

Waeg holds expert distinctions in Salesforce's Navigator program in Manufacturing, Pardot, and Salesforce B2B Commerce and holds over 400 Salesforce certifications.

"Salesforce continues to play a critical role in companies' digital transformations as they adapt to the conditions created by the pandemic," said Mark Foster, senior vice president, IBM Services and Global Business Services.  

"Trust is the new currency of customer and employment engagement, and every touchpoint is an opportunity to personalize the relationship."

Foster added that Waeg's Salesforce expertise would help IBM customers move with the times. 

He said: "Waeg's strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations."

Foster's expectations are in alliance with Waeg's mission as described by the company's co-founder and managing partner Chris Timmerman.

Timmerman said: "Waeg's growth was built on the simple notion of helping our clients successfully navigate constantly changing customer demands. Now, as we join forces with IBM, we are excited to leverage our collective Salesforce capabilities to accelerate that growth across Europe."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. It is expected to close this quarter.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cybercrime Forum Bans Ransomware Activity

2
News

Toshiba Business Reportedly Hit by DarkSide Ransomware

3
News

Two-thirds of CISOs Unprepared for Cyber-attack

4
News

Cisco Snaps Up Kenna Security for Vulnerability Management

5
News

#RSAC: Bruce Schneier Warns of the Coming AI Hackers

6
News

Ireland’s Healthcare System’s IT Offline Following Ransomware Attack

1
News

#RSAC: Anne Neuberger Sets Out Biden Administration’s Plan to Modernize US Cyber-defenses

2
Webinar

Managing the cybersecurity transition to the cloud

3
News

#RSAC: McAfee CTO Calls for Risk Decisions Based on Science Not Headlines

4
News

Q1 2021 Sees 2.9 Million DDoS Attacks Launched

5
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

6
News

Oregonian Indicted Over International Streaming Fraud

1
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

2
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

3
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
Webinar

How To Secure The New World Of Distributed Work

6
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain