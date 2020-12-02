Cloud Security Firm iboss Appoints Matt Hartley as Chief Revenue Officer

Cloud security company iboss has announced the appointment of Matt Hartley as its new chief revenue officer.

Hartley joins the firm from Forescout Technologies where he most recently served as vice-president and brings more than 15 years of experience in building and leading high performance and customer-focused go-to-market teams to the role.

He will be responsible for helping increase adoption of the company’s security offerings, specifically its SASE cloud network services and zero-trust access solution.

Commenting on his appointment, Hartley said: “COVID-19 has accelerated what iboss has known for years; that security needs to live in the cloud in order to effectively protect users no matter where they go.

“As cases of the virus spike around the world and remote work policies endure, iboss appeals to organizations large and small looking to seamlessly implement cutting-edge security solutions.”

Paul Martini, iboss co-founder and CEO, added: “COVID-19 has accelerated a shift to remote work and that shift has exposed vulnerabilities for organizations that haven’t yet embraced modern security solutions.

“This is in part due to the fact that every organization today relies on the latest cloud software and applications to effectively do their jobs. iboss proudly offers seamless cloud migration and leading security solutions to ensure safety and uninterrupted productivity regardless of user location. As a result, we’ve partnered with many of the world’s largest organizations that recognized the need for network security delivered through the cloud.”