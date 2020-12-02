Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cloud Security Firm iboss Appoints Matt Hartley as Chief Revenue Officer

Cloud security company iboss has announced the appointment of Matt Hartley as its new chief revenue officer.

Hartley joins the firm from Forescout Technologies where he most recently served as vice-president and brings more than 15 years of experience in building and leading high performance and customer-focused go-to-market teams to the role.

He will be responsible for helping increase adoption of the company’s security offerings, specifically its SASE cloud network services and zero-trust access solution.

Commenting on his appointment, Hartley said: “COVID-19 has accelerated what iboss has known for years; that security needs to live in the cloud in order to effectively protect users no matter where they go.

“As cases of the virus spike around the world and remote work policies endure, iboss appeals to organizations large and small looking to seamlessly implement cutting-edge security solutions.”

Paul Martini, iboss co-founder and CEO, added: “COVID-19 has accelerated a shift to remote work and that shift has exposed vulnerabilities for organizations that haven’t yet embraced modern security solutions.

“This is in part due to the fact that every organization today relies on the latest cloud software and applications to effectively do their jobs. iboss proudly offers seamless cloud migration and leading security solutions to ensure safety and uninterrupted productivity regardless of user location. As a result, we’ve partnered with many of the world’s largest organizations that recognized the need for network security delivered through the cloud.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Delaware County Pays $500,000 Ransom After Outages

2
News

Vietnamese State Hackers Deploy Coin Miners to Victims

3
News

MasterChef Producer Hit by Double Extortion Ransomware

4
News

Carrefour Handed $3.7m GDPR Fine

5
News

Remote Workers Admit Lack of Security Training

6
News

Personal Info Available on Dark Web for as Little as 50 Cents

1
News

Cloud Security Firm iboss Appoints Matt Hartley as Chief Revenue Officer

2
Blog

How Incident Response Teams Survived COVID-19

3
News

Criminals to Favor Ransomware and BEC Over Breaches in 2021

4
News

Half of Docker Hub Images Feature Critical Flaws

5
News

Salesforce Set to Acquire Slack for $27bn

6
News

FBI: Block Email Forwarding to Stop BEC Attackers

1
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

2
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

3
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

6
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint