Cloud Security Firm iboss Appoints New Senior Leaders

Cloud security firm iboss has announced the appointment of two high-profile senior leaders as it looks to continue its rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Cornelius has become its new chief product officer, while Wallace Sann joins as senior vice-president of technical operations, with the pair tasked with increasing adoption of iboss’ Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and zero-trust (ZTNA) solutions. Cornelius will oversee the strategy and development of the company’s security products and Sann will help grow its marketing plan and enhance user experience.

Cornelius and Sann come with a wealth of experience in the IT security industry. Cornelius’ most recent role was chief product architect at BlackBerry and he has also served as chief technology officer at Cylance. He has additionally held critical security positions in the US government and Army in a career spanning nearly two decades in the cybersecurity and computer science fields.

Sann was most recently vice-president of worldwide sales engineering and enablement at IronNet Cybersecurity, and before that, VP of global systems engineering and government CTO at Forescout Technologies. In total, he has over 20 years of experience in building, leading and developing marketing teams which have an emphasis on customer experience.

The announcement comes shortly after iboss raised $145m in a funding round, which will help the rapid growth of the company amid increased adoption of cloud services to support the shift to home working.

Commenting on the news, iboss CEO Paul Martini, said: “Having Eric and Wallace join our team is truly a one-two punch. Eric’s experience developing and overseeing the strategy behind best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and Wallace’s proven ability to successfully scale innovative organizations further strengthens our competitive advantage. The future of security is in the cloud and our new team members will help us reach and protect even more of the world’s biggest and best companies.”

