Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

iC3 Logs Six Millionth Complaint

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (iC3) logged its six millionth complaint on Saturday.

Between 2019 and 2020, the number of complaints filed with the Center rose by nearly 70%. FBI Special Agent Andrew Sekela believes the increase is linked to the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

He said: "The cyber-actors have absolutely taken every advantage of that opportunity to increase the number of people that they’re targeting, which is why I think we’re seeing an increase again across the board of all different types of fraud schemes and internet crimes."

iC3 was set up 20 years ago, and it took nearly seven years for it to log its first million complaints. However, the Center logged one million complaints in the past 14 months alone. 

In a press release, iC3 chief Donna Gregory said, “On one hand, the number holds some positive news. People know how to find us and how to report an incident. But on the other hand, these numbers indicate more people are being affected by online crimes and scams.”

Tyler Shields, CMO at JupiterOne, a Morrisville, North Carolina–based provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, believes the increase in complaints is linked to a rise in cyber-criminal activity.

"We've seen a significant increase in fraud and online scams in the last 12–24 months. The number of complaints is rising directly in correlation to the increase in attacks," Shields told Infosecurity Magazine.

They added: "Attackers follow the money, and these types of attacks have shown a great return on investment for attackers. Just look at the results from DarkSide's attack campaigns – $90m in 9 months from only 47 victims."

John Morgan, CEO at California cloud cybersecurity detection and response provider Confluera, said verification was harder for employees working from home.

"They can no longer simply turn around to ask others whether an email is legitimate or whether others have also received such notifications," Morgan told Infosecurity Magazine.

He said organizations should educate their employees on contemporary tactics used in cyber-attacks, such as the creation of fake colleagues and companies on LinkedIn. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Exchange Server Attackers Launched Scans Within Five Minutes of Disclosure

2
News

USPS Reportedly Uses Clearview AI to Spy on Americans

3
News

RDP Hijacked for Lateral Movement in 69% of Attacks

4
News

DarkSide Gang Retires on $90m

5
News

#RSAC: The Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques

6
News

AXA Faces DDoS After Ransomware Attack

1
News

iC3 Logs Six Millionth Complaint

2
News

Telemarketing Fraudster Jailed for Ten Years

3
News

Ransomware Gang Gifts Decryption Tool to HSE

4
Blog

Why are Companies Still Struggling to Support Safe Remote Working?

5
Blog

The Digital Training Revolution and Mass Mandatory ‘Modulation’

6
News

Report Shows Global CISOs Failing to Practice What They Preach

1
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

2
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

3
Webinar

Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

4
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

5
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

6
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain