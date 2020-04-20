Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

ICO Gives Cautious Thumbs-Up to #COVID19 Contact Tracing Apps

The UK’s privacy regulator has given a cautious green light to a contact tracing project Google and Apple are working on to enable governments to end current COVID-19 lockdowns.

A new opinion issued by the information commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, stated that the proposed Contact Tracing Framework (CTF) appears to be “aligned with the principles of data protection by design and by default.”

The CTF uses Bluetooth technology and exchange of frequently changing anonymous identifier beacons to track and trace infections and notify users if they have been in the vicinity of someone who subsequently tests positive for the virus.

However, whilst giving the scheme a tentative thumbs-up, Denham argued that developers building apps on top of the CTF may collect other data and use different techniques than those envisaged by the tech giants.

In fact, reports emerged last month that the UK’s NHS was considering capabilities in its own app built on CTF that would allow ministers to deanonymize data in order to identify individuals if necessary.

Aaron Moss, barrister at 5 Essex Court, said that it would only be possible to check such allegations once the source code was made public.

“If the central database contains an individual’s location data, including a unique identifier for their device, people will understandably worry that the data could be used for surveillance which they would not consent to. This is what the information commissioner calls ‘function creep’,” he told Infosecurity.

“The bottom line is that individuals cannot be certain how public authorities will use their data in the future. Once public authorities hold data, they may well lawfully use it for other purposes, unknown to the data subject. The key in this case is that the app should be designed in such a way that it doesn’t collect identifying data in the first place, or minimizes this data to what is really required to fulfill its function.”

The European data protection supervisor earlier this month called for an EU-wide contact tracing app to be developed in line with GDPR principles.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

MAZE Relaunches "Name and Shame" Website

2
News

Trickbot Named Most Prolific #COVID19 Malware

3
News

Energy Giant EDP Hit With €10 Million Ransomware Threat

4
News

UK Tax Refund Email Scam Uncovered

5
News

Remote Working Could Be the Norm After #COVID19

6
News

Hartford HealthCare Hit by Valentine's Day Data Breach

1
News

HMRC #COVID19 Job Retention Scheme Targeted by Scammers

2
News

Government Offers Startups £500m Funding Option

3
Opinion

Preparing for Tomorrow: Cybersecurity in a Remote World

4
News

Thales Tech to Secure Motorola’s New eSIM RAZR Smartphone

5
News

ICO Gives Cautious Thumbs-Up to #COVID19 Contact Tracing Apps

6
News

Hackers Raid Crypto Firms in $25m Attacks

1
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

2
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

3
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

4
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

5
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

6
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

1
News Feature

The Long-Term Impact of #COVID19 on the Cybersecurity Industry

2
Interview

Interview: Rick Goud, CEO and Co-Founder, Zivver

3
Blog

Security by Sector: Kaspersky Makes Security Products Free for Healthcare Institutions Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

4
Blog

Why Physical Data Destruction is Absolutely Vital

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things We Learned in Q1 2020

6
Opinion

Remote Workforce Security: Protecting People, Protecting the Enterprise