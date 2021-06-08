Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Illinois County Stricken with Grief

A new organized cybercrime group claims to have stolen sensitive data belonging to a county in Illinois. 

St. Clair County disabled its website on June 2 out of “an abundance of caution” after suffering a cyber-attack. Ransomware gang Grief has claimed responsibility for the digital assault.  

Because of the incident, several county services were rendered unavailable from May 28, including access to court records and payment for ticket fees. 

The county jail's network was also impacted, with one woman telling 5 On Your Side that her partner was held past his release date because of the cyber-attack.

"I keep being told that the jail is on lockdown because there has been a system failure since last Saturday, and I want to know what's going on," said the anonymous woman. "Nobody can get released. Nobody can post bond. They can't check out any information." 

County Information Technology Director Jeff Sandusky said: “Beginning around May 28, St. Clair County became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving our computer systems.

"We immediately responded to secure our systems and commence an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident." 

The county notified appropriate law enforcement authorities of the incident and said it has been "working diligently with industry-leading third-party cybersecurity specialists to investigate the source of this disruption and confirm the impact on our systems."

Sandusky added that the county has dedicated substantial resources to gauging the attack's full scope and will provide relevant updates as the findings emerge. 

The county's website via www.co.st-clair.il.us was restored by June 4, but some services remain unavailable.

Grief is an emerging ransomware group, which claims to have swiped data from at least five entities, including Mobile County, Alabama, and HDHC Home Decor. 

Screenshots of the group’s website in the TOR network show the group claims to have purloined 2.5 gigabytes of data from St. Clair. Internal company documents and personal and customer information are among the allegedly stolen data.

Grief emerged at around the same time as another new ransomware gang, Prometheus, which claims to have ties to REvil. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Colonial Pipeline Incident Sparks 'Help Desk' Phishing Attacks

2
News

California City Hid Cyber-attack

3
News

US to Treat Ransomware Like Terrorism

4
News

Warning of New Ransomware Surge in Education Sector

5
News

Hacker Group Gunning for Musk

6
News

White House Issues Open Letter on Ransomware

1
News

MoviePass Operators Settle Data Security Allegations

2
News

Cyber-attack on NYC Law Department

3
News

Illinois County Stricken with Grief

4
News

#Infosec21: Cybersecurity to Become a "Matter of Life and Death"

5
Opinion

What's New in the EU's Updated Standard Contractual Clauses?

6
Magazine Feature

How Quantum Computing Could Reshape Security

1
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

2
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

3
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

4
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

5
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

6
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

3
Blog

Securing Containers: Seven Key Concerns and What to Do About Them

4
Blog

Defining Cybersecurity in a Hybrid World

5
Magazine Event

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity Event at Infosecurity Europe

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2