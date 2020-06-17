Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Illinois Tech CEO Charged with #COVID-Relief Fraud

The founder and CEO of two Illinois software companies has been charged with fraudulently claiming over $400,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Evanston resident Rahul Shah allegedly lied on an application for a forgivable bank loan guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The 51-year-old was charged in a federal criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of Illinois with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.  

Shah is the founder and CEO of tech companies Boardshare LLC and Katalyst Technologies, Inc. Both companies are based on Davis Street in downtown Evanston. 

Katalyst, which was founded in 2000, also has offices in Atlanta, London, and in several cities in India. 

Shah applied for a PPP loan from the bank of Texas on April 15 for Katalyst. On April 30, he applied for a second loan on behalf of N2N Holdings LLC, which operates under the name Boardshare. 

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Shah "significantly overstated the payroll expenses of a company that he controlled" and submitted falsified IRS documents to the lender. 

On an IRS 1099-MISC form, Shah claimed that one of his companies had made payments to several individuals. These claims turned out to be false upon investigation.

In addition, Shah misrepresented his company's payroll expenses for 2019 in documents that he signed and caused to be submitted to the lender.

"A comparison between the documents submitted to the lender and the company’s IRS filings revealed that Shah’s company reported significantly lower payroll expenses to the IRS," said a spokesperson for the DOJ. 

An affidavit from James Sams, an agent with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, said Shah paid Boardshare's employees less than $10k over a period in which he claimed to have spent $426k on payroll. 

In an interview with FBI and Treasury agents on May 29, Sams alleges that Shah acknowledged that there were "errors" in his application and blamed them on employees in India. 

If convicted of both counts, Shah could face a sentence ranging from probation to up to 60 years in federal prison.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Global DDoS Attack Dismissed as T-Mobile Misconfiguration

2
News

Foodora Data Breach Impacts Customers in 14 Countries

3
News

Wiggle Investigates Cyber-Attack

4
News

Ripple20 Vulnerabilities Affect Hundreds of Millions of IoT Devices

5
News

NHS: 100+ Email Accounts Hijacked in Phishing Campaign

6
News

#COVID19 Forces Positive Long-Term Changes to Cybersecurity

1
News

BEC Attackers Ditch C-Suite in Favor of Fresh Target

2
News

Sharp Rise in Web Attacks on Gamers

3
News

Illinois Tech CEO Charged with #COVID-Relief Fraud

4
News

Widespread Security Vulnerabilities in Mobile Banking Apps

5
Blog

A View of COVID-19’s First Wave of Cybersecurity

6
News

Petitions Demand Zoom Changes End-to-End Encryption Stance

1
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

2
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

3
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

4
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

5
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain