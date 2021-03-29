Infosecurity Group Websites
#IMOS21: Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit Now Available On-Demand

Last week (March 23 and 24) Infosecurity Magazine hosted its annual Spring Online Summit – a two-day virtual event showcasing 14 live, CPE-accredited sessions moderated by the Infosecurity editorial team, featuring an array of experts and thought-leaders discussing various topics and issues currently impacting the information security industry.

Infosecurity is delighted to announce that the full event is now available to watch on-demand via the Infosecurity website.

The immersive education program includes keynote presentations from industry leaders Javvad Malik and Wendy Nather, along with presentations on DevSecOps culture, the evolving power of AI in security and the key principles of bug bounty programs.

Further sessions include panel discussions on:

  • Home to Office: A CISO’s Guide to Securing Hybrid Working Environments
  • Establishing a Cybersecurity Culture of Inclusion
  • Ransomware Everywhere: Understanding Attack Evolution
  • How Hackers Used and Abused the Pandemic to Profit
  • Putting People First: Dealing with Team Burnout and Mental Health
  • The Scourge of Dis- and Misinformation in 2021
  • And more!

If you have not already registered for/viewed the latest Online Summit, or if you want to watch any of it again again, all content is now available to watch back anytime, anywhere via Infosecurity’s on-demand feature!

