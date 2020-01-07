Infosecurity Group Websites

Imperva Appoints Pam Murphy as New CEO

Cybersecurity company Imperva today announced the appointment of Pam Murphy as CEO, effective immediately.

Murphy will take over from interim CEO Charles Goodman, who will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Murphy brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously served as COO of Infor and operated across multiple leadership positions at Oracle and Andersen Consulting and Arthur Andersen.

“Imperva offers incredible solutions that help our customers navigate the complex and dynamic world of security, risk and compliance, while at the same time enabling progressive business transformation in an increasingly challenging marketplace,” Murphy said. “I’m looking forward to building on the foundation laid by our outstanding leadership team and capitalizing on Imperva’s market-leading products. Our relentless focus on our customers and their needs will always come first as we seize the many opportunities that lie ahead and significantly grow the business both domestically and internationally.” 

Goodman added: “We’re excited to have Pam join us on our mission to protect critical assets from cyber-criminals’ ever-changing attacks. As an accomplished executive who has led operations for some of the world’s largest software companies, and demonstrated ability to deliver customer value on a massive scale, she is perfectly positioned to lead Imperva through our next phase of growth.”

