Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#Inauguration2021: Cyber-Experts React as Joe Biden Set to Become 46th US President

Today, January 20 2021, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the Unites States of America.

He and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office on the West Front of the US Capitol.

The Inauguration Day celebrations will take place in unprecedented circumstances, with increased security measures following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building and a variety of social distancing precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts in the cybersecurity field have commented on the key cybersecurity matters that are likely to play pivotal roles in the Biden/Harris administration over the next four years.

“The first days of 2021 have been marked by tumultuous events that have diverted attention and resources from what should be a safe and streamlined transfer of power,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder, Illumio.

“On top of that, the US is dealing with the SolarWinds breach, which is perhaps the largest and most catastrophic single breach event our country has ever seen. Together, this has created a perfect storm for cyber-attacks and left the United States with a heightened level of cyber-risk, which threatens the safety and security of the country as a whole.”

Biden therefore has a huge amount of work to do in the cybersecurity area, with attacks at an all-time high against the US public and private sector, added Chris Morales, head of security analytics at Vectra.

“We did not improve the nation’s cybersecurity posture over the last four years,” he argued.

A key area of concern is the debate over end-to-end encryption and law enforcement, Morales continued. “The Trump administration believed that private industry should provide access to encryption, which fundamentally breaks personal privacy.”

Furthermore, at the end of Trump’s term, “he fired the top level cybersecurity official at DHS, Chris Krebs, who routinely countered Trump’s statements as contradictory. Chris Krebs did a great job of aligning government with industry and cybersecurity.”

Rubin argued that, moving forward, the US needs a more robust, multi-pronged strategy to mitigate future attacks that couples prevention and monitoring with an effective perimeter protection strategy for all critical entities.

“Given the current situation and vulnerabilities, the US should assume that bad actors are already in their environment. To keep people and information safe, the government should prioritize measures, like establishing deeper layers of security, that can mitigate the impact and spread of a breach.”

Morales concurred, adding: “I would like to see a pivot from cyber-warfare back to risk mitigation and personal privacy. While going on the offensive sounds like a deterrent, it is not aligned with how cyber-attacks truly occur.

“The target is a mix of public/private, and every organization is left to its own defenses. Attacks happen on home turf, not in a distant land where a military can wage war, and cyber-attacks end up hurting the end users more than the army waging war. It is good to have offensive capabilities, but we’ve got to shore up our own internal defenses first. For example, solving ransomware targeting local/state governments with small security staffs and lack of budget.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Health Insurer Fined $5.1m Over Data Breach

2
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

3
News

Cloud Config Error Exposes X-Rated College Pics

4
News

Most Financial Services Have Suffered COVID-Linked Cyber-Attacks

5
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

6
News

NSA Appoints Cyber Director

1
News

Kentucky Senior Arrested for Identity Theft

2
News

Trump Pardons Google Trade Secret Thief

3
News

US Marines Create "Blue Team"

4
News

Panel Reflects on How Orgs Should Approach Security in 2021

5
News

#Inauguration2021: Cyber-Experts React as Joe Biden Set to Become 46th US President

6
Blog

Cybersecurity in 2021: People, Process and Technology to Integrate More Than Ever Before

1
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

2
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

3
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

4
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

5
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

2
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

3
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

4
Opinion

#HowTo: Build a Business Case for Cybersecurity Investment

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?