Influencers Offered Money to Vilify Vaccine

A public relations agency in the UK has allegedly offered social media influencers money to portray the Covid-19 vaccine created by Pfizer-BioNTech as highly dangerous.

Fazze allegedly offered to pay French and German bloggers, influencers and YouTubers to tell their followers that the vaccine had caused hundreds of deaths.

Over 285 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through May 24, 2021. During this time, the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 4,863 reports of death (0.0017%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

On its website, Fazze describes itself as a “marketplace that connects bloggers and advertisers.” The Guardian reports that Fazze claimed to be headquartered at 5 Percy Street in London but is not registered at this address.

It is alleged that Fazze contacted several French health and science YouTubers last week, asking them to share the false claim that the Pfizer vaccine is three times more deadly than the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

The influencers were instructed to present the lie as their own independent view. They were also told to publish links on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube to reports in French newspaper Le Monde, on Reddit and on the Ethical Hacker website that Fazze said contained data substantiating this claim.

The Reddit and Ethical Hacker articles have been removed from the sites, and the piece in Le Monde contains no information about mortality rates associated with either vaccine.

It is alleged that Fazze told the influencers to tell their followers that the dangers of the Pfizer vaccine were being ignored by mainstream media, and to question the wisdom of governments who purchased it.

Mirko Drotschmann, a German YouTuber and podcaster with 1.5 million subscribers, and Léo Grasset, a French science YouTuber with nearly 1.2 million subscribers, both said that they had been approached and asked to disparage the vaccine.

Both influencers shared screenshots of emails they had received. The missive sent to Drotschmann states: "I am engaged in an information campaign regarding the Covid-19 vaccine. The data leak showed a significant number of deaths after the Pfizer vaccination. We would like to invite you to share this information link..."