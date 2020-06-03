Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#Infosec20: Defining the Human Element of Risk

In a session at the Infosecurity Europe Virtual Conference, a panel of security experts were asked to define the human element of risk to help organizations quantify and manage it.

David Boda, head of information security at Camelot (National Lottery) said that a significant factor in defining human risk is understanding that a large amount of human risk is generated as a result of accidental actions.

“There’s obviously a place for monitoring malicious activity, but the vast amount of what I see is accidental and human behavior often comes down to people just trying to get their jobs done but struggle to do so for whatever reason – and that creates risk.

“I think it’s our job as security professionals to try and understand the root causes of that and try to help people to do their jobs in a risk-managed way.”

For Dr Jessica Barker, co-CEO of Cygenta, defining the human element of risk requires us to put the human at the forefront of processes at all times. “When we’re defining the human side of risk, it is important we consider the fact that, with all technology or element of security, people are involved at every stage of the lifecycle – the designing, developing, use, testing, destroying or deleting.”

Therefore, we need to think about our developers and how they are trained in cybersecurity, “taking the conversation much wider than just to people that are using technology,” she added.

Mark Osborne, CISO of JLL, also highlighted the important role that CISOs must play in defining and managing human-related risk.

“Most CISOs tend to like a ‘bogeyman’ – they want to make a bit of a drama [of human risk]. We’re always talking about the ‘insider threat,’ but really even the most educated and diligent user is going to click on a phishing link. I think, in this day and age, breaches can not only be classed as accidental, they’re also down to neglect or a lack of intent to comply.”

Osborne argued that the security rules implied on businesses therefore need to be better-enforced by CISOs who are the ones that “tend to let the side down, rather than the users.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Payment App Data Breach Exposes Millions of Indians' Data

2
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

3
News

European Cybersecurity Blogger Award Winners Announced

4
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

5
News

NYC Cybersecurity Bootcamp Offers Free Training Nationwide

6
News

Minneapolis City and Police Websites Attacked

1
News

Chicago Police Scanner Jammed by Hackers Amid Riots

2
News

#Infosec20: Consider Leadership and Team Decision-Making in Challenging Times

3
News

Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

4
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

5
News

Aussie Fined for Tweeting Apple Employees' Data

6
News

Employee Work from Home Habits a Security Risk to Businesses

1
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

2
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

3
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

4
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

5
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

6
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!