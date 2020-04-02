Infosecurity Group Websites
Infosecurity Europe 2020 Postponed Due to #COVID19

Infosecurity Europe 2020, due to take place June 2-4, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers Reed Exhibitions have announced.

Held annually at London Olympia, Infosecurity Europe is Europe’s largest and most comprehensive information security event, attracting thousands of visitors from the information security industry every year.

A statement from Reed Exhibitions said:

“After monitoring the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision to postpone Infosecurity Europe, which was scheduled to take place from June 2-4 in Olympia, London. The health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, partners and staff remains our number one priority and we will remain guided by the expert advice of the public health authorities. We believe this is the best course of action for the information security industry and the communities we serve and it also reflects our desire to give everyone involved as much notice as possible.”

The statement explained that Reed Exhibitions is now working closely with its partners and venues to obtain new dates for the event later in the year and will announce the new dates on the Infosecurity Europe website as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we want to ensure we keep the conversation going within our community and will be providing a program of virtual content 2-4 June 2-4,” the company added. “More information will be available on the Infosecurity Europe website soon.”

