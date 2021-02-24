Europe’s leading information security event Infosecurity Europe, originally scheduled for June 8-10 2021 at London Olympia, will now take place at a later date in the year, organizer Reed Exhibitions has announced. This is due to the current situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from Reed Exhibitions outlined: “Following the UK Prime Minister’s announcement on the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in England we are now working closely with our partners and venue to obtain suitable new dates in 2021 and we will announce them as soon as we possibly can.

“In the meantime, we want to ensure we keep the conversation going within our community and will be providing a program of virtual content on June 8-10. More information will be available on the Infosecurity Europe website soon.

“We thank everyone involved for their continued support and patience in these unprecedented circumstances. Our thoughts are with all those affected by Coronavirus,” Reed Exhibitions added.

Queries regarding Infosecurity Europe 2021 can be directed to the event’s customer support team at infosecurity.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk or by calling +44 (0)20 8271 2130.