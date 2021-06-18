Infosecurity Group Websites
Infosecurity Europe 2021 Postpones Live Event

Infosecurity Europe has announced that it is postponing the live event due to run at London Olympia in July, following the government’s delay in lifting the final COVID-19 restrictions.

Infosecurity Europe will instead deliver a virtual exhibition and conference from 13-15 July 2021, the original dates of the event. The in-person event will now be held in 2022.

The plan, before government restriction lifting was delayed, was to combine both live and online elements of Infosecurity Europe. The planned virtual program will be retained and enhanced with a rich line-up of presentations, talks and discussions including - but not limited to - keynote presentations and the technology showcase. 

The event will include a virtual exhibition. The full program will be available on the Infosecurity website shortly. 

Nicole Mills, exhibition director at Infosecurity Group said: “Infosecurity Europe has always been the place where the cybersecurity industry’s finest minds come together to share knowledge, ideas and experiences. While we can’t yet meet in person, we’ll still be bringing the community together this July for a digital only event. We’ve run two very successful virtual conferences over the past year, and we’re ready to deliver a stimulating and insightful program of content, with plenty of opportunities to discuss, debate and discover the best ways to protect organizations and get ahead of cyber-criminals.”

All visitors, exhibitors and press who have already registered for Infosecurity Europe 2021 will be able to access the virtual event. Those that haven’t yet registered can do so here.

