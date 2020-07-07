Infosecurity Magazine is delighted to announce the launch of the content agenda for its upcoming Autumn/Fall Online Summit, taking place September 22 and 23.

Registration is now open for the virtual event which will showcase 14 live sessions, moderated by the Infosecurity editorial team, featuring an array of experts and thought leaders discussing various topics and issues currently impacting the information security industry.

The immersive education program will include short ‘How To’ sessions, panel debates and Point-Counterpoint Live sessions with high caliber speakers and specialists.

Topics to be explored during the event include:

Adapting to COVID-19 and changing infosec norms

How CISOs can lead from the front of their organizations

Why SIEM is a big piece of the modern security puzzle

How to master and manage cloud app security

Why upskilling your security team is key

How to align cybersecurity concepts with business goals

And much more!

What’s more, across the two-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to qualify for up to 11 CPE credits, access and download additional resources such as whitepaper reports and webinars, and interact with peers across the globe via a real-time virtual networking area.

Access the full event agenda and register for the summit here: