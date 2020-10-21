Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

#InfosecurityOnline: Prepare for the Worst-Case Scenario to Build Resiliency

Speaking in the opening keynote session of day two of the Infosecurity Online event Lee Howard, head of IT security, risk and shared services at N Brown Group, discussed the current cyber-threat landscape and explained, in a world of unpredictable cyber-risks, organizations must be prepared for the worst-case scenario in order to be resilient.

“We can’t possibly know every single threat that’s going to affect us – it’s unpredictable. Therefore, we need to go through a mindset change; instead of trying to identify each and every threat methodically, we should be prepared for all threats, whenever they throw themselves at us.”

Most importantly, organizations must be prepared for the worst-case scenario from a cyber-threat perspective, Lee said.

If we can’t assess all the threats and we don’t know the frequency of threats, then organizations must take a “prescribed preparation” approach to the worst-case cyber-scenario.

“Being able to prepare allows you then to absorb the impact of a situation as it unfolds. Preparing for the worst-case scenario makes you really think about what’s valuable. What we do a lot in cybersecurity is focus on certain technologies, areas, initiatives, programs and projects to get things over the line. The reality is, we sometimes forget that we’ve been put in these positions to preserve operations, asses a situation and make ourselves as resilient as possible.”

We are moving into a new phase of technology now and a new era, and the likelihood of an event occurring is very high.

“We’re getting to a point in time where, in having a cyber-incident, we’re not measured in did it or did it not happen,” we’re measured in how we respond and how well the business is able to maintain operations as the incident unfolds.

“That’s the mindset we need to get to; to accept incidents are going to happen,” and respond effectively, Lee concluded.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Waze Vulnerability Lets Attackers Track and Identify Users

2
News

Google Reveals it Was Hit by 2.5Tbps DDoS

3
News

DDoS Attacks Triple in Size as Ransom Demands Re-Emerge

4
News

Cyber-Attack on Mississippi Schools Costs $300,000

5
News

Major Data Breach at Ohio School District

6
News

Hackers Claim to Have Access to 50,000 Home Security Cameras

1
News

Deep Instinct Appoints Goldman Sachs Partner as CFO

2
News

US Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

3
News

M&S Boss Spoofed in Gift Voucher Scam

4
News

#GlobalEthicsDay2020: New Security Incident Response Ethics Guidelines Released

5
News

#InfosecurityOnline: Utilizing Automation in New Security Architecture

6
News

Trust in Remote Working Tools Declines as Need for Security Increases

1
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

2
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

3
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

4
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year