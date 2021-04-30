Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

INSA Forms Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee

A new Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee has been established by the Cyber Council of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA).

The creation of the delegation was officially announced yesterday along with an overview of the subcommittee's mission.

The main goal of the newly formed assemblage will be to assess cyber-threats to America's critical infrastructure and examine actions taken by the government and industry to secure the nation's essential networks. 

Privately owned infrastructure across the defense industrial base and telecommunications, finance, and energy and electric sectors will be evaluated in terms of what impact they could have on national security.

Another goal that the group has been set is the promotion of strategies that will mitigate cyber-threats to select critical infrastructure operations.

Meeting quarterly, the subcommittee also aims to foster a spirit of cooperation by identifying and addressing obstacles to greater public-private collaboration, with a specific focus on how this could be achieved through Sector Coordinating Councils (SCCs), Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs), and other forums.

INSA said that the goal of the subcommittee is to also "serve as a forum for government and industry experts to share perspectives, develop new insights, better account for risk, build resiliency, and promote best practices."

Chris Boyer, vice president of global security and technology policy at telecommunications giant AT&T, has been named as the subcommittee's chair. 

Vice chair positions have been accepted by Amentum's vice president for mission engineering Rich Johanning and by the CME Group's global information security external engagement team lead, Sydney Jones. 

Initial areas that the subcommittee will focus on include threat briefs on cyber-threats to critical infrastructure sectors, securing critical infrastructure supply chains, and expediting the process of securing clearances for critical infrastructure. 

They will also get cracking with a look at ways in which the speed of declassification and tearline report publication could be improved to facilitate faster industry response to cyber-threats.

INSA vice president for policy Larry Hanauer said: “It’s critical that government agencies and critical infrastructure operators improve their cybersecurity cooperation and share information on cyber threats more effectively."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

First Horizon Bank Customers Have Account Funds Drained

2
News

Cancer Patients Diverted After Cyber-Attack on MedTech Firm

3
News

Emotet Group Harvested Over 4.3 Million Victim Emails

4
News

Threat Actors Impersonate Chase Bank

5
News

Data Breach Impacts 1 in 4 Wyomingites

6
News

US Arrests Alleged Crypto Mixer

1
News

British Prime Minister’s Cell Phone Number Exposed

2
News

Software Company Self-Reports Illegal Exports

3
News

INSA Forms Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee

4
Opinion

Three Questions to Consider to Help Mitigate Against Supply Chain Attacks

5
News

Cautious Welcome for Ransomware Task Force Proposals

6
Blog

Six Ways to Improve Your Cyber-Resilience to Combat Cyber-Attacks

1
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

2
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

3
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

4
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

5
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

6
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain