Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Insider Cloud Data Theft Plagues Healthcare Sector

Over a third (35%) of global healthcare organizations suffered cloud data theft by malicious insiders last year, according to data from Netwrix.

The findings come from the security vendor’s 2021 Netwrix Cloud Data Security Report, based on interviews with 937 IT professionals around the world.

It claimed that while insider theft was less common than phishing (44%) and ransomware (39%) last year, it took far longer to detect and remediate.

In fact, over a quarter of respondents (28%) said they needed weeks to discover such incidents, while in the case of the other threats nearly half of IT pros (49%) said they detected phishing in minutes and 43% that they spotted ransomware and other malware within hours.

Over two-fifths (43%) said they needed weeks to resolve insider data theft incidents, versus just 25% for phishing and 28% for ransomware.

This matters, because 61% of healthcare organizations store customer data in the cloud and 54% store personal health records there. As a result of insider incidents, many are experiencing unplanned expenses to fix security gaps (24%) and compliance fines (23%) at a time when resources need to be focused on fighting COVID-19.

A lack of lack of budget (61%), IT/security skills shortages (56%) and employee negligence (39%) were cited as the sector’s key security challenges.

Netwrix VP of product management, Ilia Sotnikov, argued that healthcare organizations need to focus their investments on stronger data governance processes to reduce the attack surface, real-time user activity monitoring to speed time-to-detection and training and awareness programs for IT staff and employees.

“An explosion of telehealth services and the shift of non-clinical employees to work-from-home increased the need for cloud technologies in the healthcare sector. As a result, new avenues for cyber-threats opened up,” he added.

“Moreover, because hospitals and health systems are dealing with high caseloads caused by the pandemic, the threat to care delivery remains extremely high. Our report highlights the lack of security fundamentals that could improve the security posture of these organizations.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CrowdStrike Slams Microsoft Over SolarWinds Hack

2
News

North Korea Allegedly Targets Pfizer to Steal #COVID19 Vaccine Data

3
News

NHS Phishing Scam Promises #COVID19 Vaccine

4
News

Legal Firm Leaks 15,000 Cases Via the Cloud

5
News

119,000 Threats Per Minute Detected in 2020

6
News

Medical Data of 500,000 French Residents Leaked Online

1
News

Iraqi MP Suffers Online Extortion

2
News

Educational Adaptation Required to Close the Cyber-Skills Gap

3
Opinion

Why 2021 Can be a Year to Change the Trajectory of Cyber Adversaries

4
News

Nominet Announces Expansion of Initiative to Educate Online Users on Cybercrime

5
News

Insider Cloud Data Theft Plagues Healthcare Sector

6
Blog

DDoS Ransom Attacks: What You Need to Know

1
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

2
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Webinar

Making a Success of Your MSSP Journey

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

6
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware