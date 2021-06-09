Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Single Fastly Customer Sparked Global Internet Meltdown

Yesterday’s wide-scale internet outage was triggered when a single Fastly customer changed their settings, it has emerged.

The problem took place on Tuesday June 8, when Fastly, a cloud computing services company, experienced a bug on its content delivery network (CDN). This led to several major websites, including Amazon, Reddit, The Guardian and New York Times being forced offline for 30-40 minutes from around 11am. Additionally, specific sections of other services were affected by the failure.

The problem was resolved relatively quickly, with Fastly revealing in a tweet that it had disabled a “service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally.”

In a post on its website earlier today, Nick Rockwell, senior vice president of engineering and infrastructure at Fastly, revealed that the problem occurred when one of its customers changed their settings. This exposed a bug in a software update that was issued by the company on May 12 “that could be triggered by a specific customer configuration under specific circumstances.”

It has since created a permanent fix for the bug, which was deployed at 17.25 UTC on June 8.

Rodwell acknowledged that Fastly should have anticipated the outage and said the company is currently “conducting a complete post mortem of the processes and practices we followed during this incident.”

Apologizing for the impact caused, he added: “This outage was broad and severe, and we’re truly sorry for the impact to our customers and everyone who relies on them.”

The update has raised concerns about the resilience of the internet and in particular, the reliance on a handful of companies to run its vast infrastructure. Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at the Synopsys CyRC, commented: "All software has bugs, and it’s not always realistic to test all deployment configurations prior to deploying a new software version. Due to the scalability present in most cloud solutions, businesses have grown accustomed to the resiliency of cloud platforms. So when a bug meets up with an untested deployment configuration in a cloud solution, you can end up with precisely the scenario that Fastly customers found themselves with – a major outage."

However, Mackey did praise the cloud service provider’s response to the incident so far. “To their credit, the Fastly team quickly identified the issue and created a patch, but not before a number of high-profile web properties were impacted,” he outlined. “The Fastly team indicate that they will be performing a review of their release practices to determine how the bug was able to escape remediation prior to the outage. Such reviews are common within teams following the blameless review cyber-incident process used by DevOps teams. Should that review identify a weakness in development practices commonly found within DevOps teams, I would hope the Fastly team take this opportunity to highlight how other large scale organizations might improve their operations by learning from the Fastly experience.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

California City Hid Cyber-attack

2
News

Hacker Group Gunning for Musk

3
News

Large Parts of Internet Offline Following Cloud Provider Issue

4
News

Colonial Pipeline Incident Sparks 'Help Desk' Phishing Attacks

5
News

Qualys Announces Passing of Former CEO Philippe Courtot

6
News

DoJ Seizes Millions in Ransom Paid by Colonial Pipeline to Darkside Hackers

1
News

Single Fastly Customer Sparked Global Internet Meltdown

2
News

#Infosec21: NCSC Outlines Biggest Cyber Threats During COVID19

3
Blog

Proactive Approach to Soft Skills Gap Needed in Security Industry

4
News

A Third of Execs Plan to Spy on Staff to Guard Trade Secrets

5
News

Microsoft Fixes Seven Zero-Days This Patch Tuesday

6
Opinion

What Are GDPR's Hidden Benefits Three Years On?

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

3
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

4
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

5
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

6
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

3
Blog

Securing Containers: Seven Key Concerns and What to Do About Them

4
Blog

Defining Cybersecurity in a Hybrid World

5
Magazine Event

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity Event at Infosecurity Europe

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2