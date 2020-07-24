Internet Society and AFRINIC Collaborate to Improve Internet Resilience in Africa

The Internet Society, a global non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution and use of the internet and AFRINIC, the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for the African region, have today announced the launch of a new collaborative effort aimed at improving internet resilience in Africa.

Africa Internet Measurements, a key component of the Internet Society’s Measuring the Internet project, formalizes a longstanding relationship between the Internet Society and AFRINIC. It will drive the development of the internet in Africa through projects and research related to internet measurements and resilience, routing security, open internet standards and internet exchange points.

Over the last decade, Africa has made major strides in the development of its internet usage. However, improvements are still required in the resilience and the reliability of Africa’s internet infrastructure to meet the same internet standards of the rest of the world.

“Our interests have always been aligned well with AFRINIC’s and we are excited to work with the team to create a bigger and stronger internet across Africa,” said Dawit Bekele, regional vice-president – Africa, the Internet Society.

“We look forward to collaborating on issues related to open standards, local connectivity issues, internet resilience and so much more.”

Eddy Kayihura, chief executive officer, AFRINIC, added: “It is a pleasure to partner with the Internet Society again on this project that aims at promoting internet access and connectivity in Africa. We anticipate more involvement and participation of the internet fraternity in the development of a reliable, accessible, affordable and resilient internet in Africa.”