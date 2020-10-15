Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Iranian APT Group Targets Global Universities Again

An Iranian state-backed APT group known for targeting universities for research materials has been detected in a new campaign coinciding with the start of the new academic year.

Silent Librarian (aka TA407, Cobalt Dickens) is once again casting the net wide geographically. It has registered phishing sites for universities in: Australia (Victoria, Adelaide and Melbourne Victoria), the UK (Glasgow Caledonian, King’s College London, Bristol, Cambridge and others), the US (North Texas, McGill, Stony Brook), Singapore (Nanyang Technological), Canada (Western, Toronto) and in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands.

Using a similar pattern to that spotted in previous campaigns, the group keeps most of the domain intact but simply swaps the TLD, which can happen if organizations don’t defensively register enough variants.

Although Silent Librarian is using Cloudflare to hide the true location of its servers, Malwarebytes said it was able to identify several based in Iran.

“It may seem odd for an attacker to use infrastructure in their own country, possibly pointing a finger at them,” the firm’s Threat Intelligence Team wrote in a blog post. “However, here it simply becomes another bulletproof hosting option based on the lack of cooperation between US or European law enforcement and local police in Iran.”

It warned that although sites are being taken down as quickly as possible, the group has amassed a sizeable number in order to continue its phishing campaign unabated.

“IT administrators working at universities have a particularly tough job considering that their customers, namely students and teachers, are among the most difficult to protect due to their behaviors. Despite that, they also contribute to and access research that could be worth millions or billions of dollars,” said Malwarebytes.

“Considering that Iran is dealing with constant sanctions, it strives to keep up with world developments in various fields, including that of technology. As such, these attacks represent a national interest and are well funded.”

Silent Librarian has been spotted in 2018 and 2019 performing similar attacks.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Hackers Claim to Have Access to 50,000 Home Security Cameras

2
News

Ransomware Gangs Outsource Network Access to Drive Success

3
News

Gov-Linked “Fatima” Cybersecurity Career Advert Removed After Backlash

4
News

Software AG Hit by Data-Stealing Ransomware Attack

5
News

Carnival Confirms Passenger Data Compromised

6
News

Ransomware Victims Struggle to Recover, Hire and Spend on Threat Prevention

1
News

Government CIOs Praised for Pandemic Response, Better Collaboration Required

2
News

Iranian APT Group Targets Global Universities Again

3
News

Zoom Finally Rolls out End-to-End Encryption

4
Opinion

Old Tools, New Tricks: How AI Can Extend Existing Security Investments to Meet New Challenges

5
News

US Data Breach Volumes Plummet 30% in 2020

6
News

Carnival Confirms Passenger Data Compromised

1
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

4
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

5
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

6
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year