Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

#Irisscon: Ireland Faced 43,000 Incidents So Far in 2019

Opening the 11th Irisscon conference in Dublin, Brian Honan, CEO of BH Consulting and head of the Irish Reporting and Information Security Service (IRISS), said that it is the same issues that continue to be a problem for businesses.

Focusing on statistics gathered by IRISS and from other Computer Emergency Readiness Teams (CERT) around the world which identify compromised systems in Ireland, Honan said that 43,000 incidents were detected from January 1 to today, and majority of the incidents were DDoS attacks against websites hosted in Ireland.

Honan also said that 5,800 phishing sites, 624 outbound hacking incidents, and 30 websites hosting malicious scripts were detected in Ireland.

“We also see this across the industry,” Honan said. “Don’t worry about APTs or zero-days, worry about hijacked cloud based attacks. If you rely on your users to protect you with passwords you run risk of accounts being hijacked.”

This has led to an overall increase in business email compromise and CEO fraud. Honan said that one slide has been in every presentation for 11 years, featuring the root causes of:

  • Poor passwords
  • Missing patches
  • Vulnerabilities – web platforms, out of date software 
  • Out of date anti-virus
  • Lack of monitoring.

Looking forward to the future, Honan said that things will remain the same, with poor passwords and hijacked accounts being a cause of attacks, as “attackers are lazy and will take the easy way and if it works, use it over and over again.”

Saying that security issues are no longer just the worry of “us geeks in the IT department,” but also for “businesses, society and democracy too,” Honan also predicted more ransomware, including extortion were an attacker charges a victim to not put their data on internet than payment to get it back, and attacks on supply chain, industrial control systems and the cloud.

He concluded by encouraging more information and threat sharing, saying that too many businesses and sectors do not share information, as a breach is seen “as a badge of shame, but it is a part of business” and how you deal with it and respond is how you will be judged.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Office 365 Admins Singled Out in Phishing Campaign

2
News

Researchers Publish PoC for Docker Escape Bug

3
News

Macy’s Online Customers Hit by Magecart Breach

4
News

Hacked Disney+ Accounts on Sale for $1

5
News

Don't Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam

6
News

Windy City to Welcome 2,000 New Jobs in Cybersecurity and Technology

1
News

#InfosecNA: How to Communicate Risk and Security to Executives

2
News

#InfosecNA: The Benefits of Training Employees to Hack

3
Interview

#InfosecNA Interview: John Shier, Senior Security Advisor, Sophos

4
News

#Irisscon: Ransomware Shifts to use Affiliate Distributors, and Infect via RDP

5
News

Breaches Hit Over Two Million Gamers and Crypto Wallet Users

6
News

#Irisscon: Ireland Faced 43,000 Incidents So Far in 2019

1
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

2
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

3
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

4
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

5
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

6
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

1
Opinion

The Catch 22 Scenario for GDPR

2
Interview

Life Of: A Wi-Fi Security Researcher

3
News

Boom in Lookalike Retail Domains

4
Next-Gen

Are Communication and Presentation Skills Taught or Encouraged to an Acceptable Level?

5
News

Capture the Flag Competition Aims to Trace Missing Persons

6
News

UK Government Brexit App Riddled with Security Issues