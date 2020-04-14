Infosecurity Group Websites
(ISC)² Offers Discounts on Cybersecurity Training During #COVID19 Pandemic

(ISC)² is offering online training at heavily discounted prices in a bid to help cybersecurity professionals across the world continue their training and development during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move aims to offset the difficulties those working in the sector are facing in staying up-to-date with the latest cybersecurity practices during this period, with meetings and conferences unable to take place.

With many employees currently working remotely, it is more important than ever for businesses to have the most stringent cybersecurity practices in place to protect themselves. (ISC)2, a non-profit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, has therefore introduced special discounts on a number of its virtual training packages to enable the continued development of professionals working in this area.

These include free access to all to its ‘Utilizing Big Data’ course, an All-Access Pass to its entire Professional Development Institute (PDI) library of 35 courses for one year to non-members, and a 33% discount for its Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) training courses. There are also deals in place for (ISC)²’s online instructor-led training and webinars featuring expert-led discussions on a range of security topics.

“This is a challenging time for many organizations as well as the cybersecurity professionals who keep them safe from cyber-attacks, as they work to support remote workforces and keep their businesses running,” commented Wesley Simpson, COO of (ISC)2. “These professionals still have development and certification goals though, and with travel restrictions and cancelations keeping them from in-person trainings, meetings and conferences, we want to do our part to help them stay on track. These resources are just another way that we can hopefully support the larger cybersecurity community and encourage them to sharpen their skills while dealing with this pandemic.”

(ISC)² has over 150,000 members made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals worldwide.

