Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Israeli Cops Arrest Cyber Surveillance Vendor’s Employees

Israeli police have arrested several employees of a domestic company that makes cyber-surveillance tools and raided its offices over the weekend, according to local reports.

Although a court order has prevented many details of the case from making it into the public domain, including the identity of the suspects, the arrests were apparently made under charges of fraud, smuggling and money-laundering.

The individuals are thought to be staff at Ability Computer & Software Industries and Ability Security Systems, subsidiaries of Ability, which markets itself as providing interception technology for mobile cellular and satellite communications.

Founded in 1994 by “military and communication experts,” Ability claims to count governments, military, law enforcement and border control agencies as its customers.

However, there are suspicions that the firm may have broken Israeli laws around the export of specific security-related technologies, according to Haaretz.

The Israeli defense ministry is said to have suspended Ability subsidiaries from its official list of registered defense export companies after it exported geolocation systems without a license.

The firm is also facing a backlash from US regulator the SEC over an anti-fraud investigation dating back to 2017 about its 2015 merger with shelf company Cambridge Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Ability also paid out $3m last year to settle out-of-court with investors who said they’d been misled about the state of the firm’s finances.

The police investigation is being undertaken by the International Crime Investigations unit alongside the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment, according to the report.

The news comes just weeks after the Israeli government made moves to ease the process for exporting cyber-weapons to certain countries, despite warnings from the UN and others that such tools are being used by despotic governments to crack down on dissent.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Symantec Axes Hundreds of US Jobs

2
News

Cybersecurity Firm Employees Charged with Burglary of Courthouse Client

3
News

Mirai and SMB Attacks Dominate 1H 2019

4
News

Iranian Threat Group Targets 380 Global Universities

5
News

Marketer Exposes 198 Million Car Buyer Records

6
News

Ireland Hit by Pedophile Sextortion Email Scam

1
News

Israeli Cops Arrest Cyber Surveillance Vendor’s Employees

2
News

US Slaps Sanctions on Three North Korean Cyber Groups

3
Opinion

What is the Right Response to the Extended PSD2 Deadline?

4
News

UK’s Environmental Agencies Lose Hundreds of Devices

5
News

Symantec Axes Hundreds of US Jobs

6
News

Cybersecurity Firm Employees Charged with Burglary of Courthouse Client

1
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

2
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

4
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

5
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

6
Webinar

Security Frameworks: How to Spearhead Careers & Bolster Cyber Defenses

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Jaguar Land Rover & BlackBerry Seek to Improve Security in Manufacturing of Next-Gen Vehicles

2
Opinion

Keeping Data Secure in the Oil and Gas Industry

3
Interview

Life Of: A Software Testing Lab

4
Opinion

#GartnerSEC: How to Keep Your Job After a Cyber-Attack

5
Blog

NIS Directive: One Year On – Has it Been Enough?

6
Interview

Interview: Cory Cowgill, CTO, Fusion Risk Management