Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

IT Leaders Reliant on Data for Threat Insight

Almost three-quarters of IT leaders rely on data to make business decisions, while a third believe the value of data has permanently increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey of IT leaders by Druva, as organizational reliance on data continues to rise, 73% of businesses rely on data while 33% believe there has been an impact due to COVID-19. The 2020 Value of Data Report also found that 73% of respondents were more concerned with protecting their organizational data from ransomware than they were before the pandemic.

Also, while 79% see data management and protection as a competitive business advantage, 41% say the data they collect is not readily available or accessible when needed for decision making.

In an email to Infosecurity, BH Consulting CEO Brian Honan said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted to organizations the value that timely and accurate data can provide.

“Organizations quickly adapted and adopted systems to facilitate the rapid sharing of data to enable them to survive through the initial waves of the pandemic,” he said. “However, it is important to remember, that for data to be effective information that a business can rely on, that data and information needs to be accurate and available. As a result, securing that data becomes even more critical to organizations.”

He went on to say that the type of data being shared and accessed needs to be managed in line with regulatory requirements. “In particular, any personal data belonging to EU residents needs to be protected in line with the requirements of the GDPR.”

Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva, said: “The rapid move to remote work has permanently changed the way businesses operate, accelerated digital transformation and increased the value of data as a business asset.

“As companies realize that business resilience is data resilience, more and more are turning to Druva to protect and unlock its full value. Tomorrow as we bring together the industry’s most innovative leaders, our goal is for all organizations to realize the promise of the cloud era for their customers and communities.” 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Expose Facebook Data Haul of 13 Million Records

2
News

Hotel Booking Firm Leaks Data on Millions of Guests

3
News

Data Breach Hits 28 Million Texan Drivers

4
News

CISA’s Krebs Set to be Fired in Blow for Security Community

5
Blog

Five Emerging Cyber-Threats to Watch Out for in 2021

6
News

Ticketmaster Fined £1.25m Over Data Breach

1
News

Healthcare Data Breaches to Triple in 2021

2
News

Teen Wins Peace Prize for Fighting Cyber-Bullying

3
News

#ISC2Congress: How 5G is Expanding the Attack Surface

4
News

IT Leaders Reliant on Data for Threat Insight

5
News

Cyber-Criminal Fined $300,000 for Pipeline Attacks

6
News

Crypto Firm Offers $200,000 Bug Bounty to Hacker Who Stole $2m

1
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

2
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

3
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

4
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

5
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

6
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)