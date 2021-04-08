Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Italian Arrested After Allegedly Paying Hitman to Murder Ex-Girlfriend

Europol has revealed the arrest of an Italian national suspected of paying for a hitman via a dedicated dark web site.

The unnamed suspect reportedly paid €10,000 in Bitcoin to have their ex-girlfriend murdered. They visited a website hosted on the TOR network which advertised assassination services.

Europol said its European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) and Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce (J-CAT) assisted the Italian Postal and Communication Police (Polizia Postale e delle Comunicazioni) in the operation.

Specifically, it was able to carry out “urgent, complex crypto-analysis” which unmasked the identity of the cryptocurrency service provider used by the suspect. The Italian police then followed-up with the provider to demand additional details on the individual.

The speed at which this phase of the investigation proceeded is said to have saved the life of the target.

The use of violence by organized crime groups has increased over the past few years, with gangs increasingly willing to deploy deadly violence, according to a Europol report from February.

It claimed that a growing prevalence of younger, more inexperienced hitmen are lowering the cost of contract killings across the region.

Costs now range between €10,000 and €100,000 depending on the country.

“Hired assassins often remain under the radar as they are not a part of the organized crime group,” the report added.

The use of dark web sites to advertise the services of killers-for-hire is nothing new, but arrests are few and far between.

Back in August 2020, a New Jersey man was charged with paying a hitman $20,000 in Bitcoin to murder a 14-year-old with whom he had exchanged sexually explicit images.

However, that plot was uncovered after the individual had already been arrested and charged with other offenses. In this case, it appears the murder-for-hire site he used was set up to extort ‘clients.’

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISA: Patch These Three Fortinet Bugs Now to Avoid Compromise

2
News

Office Depot Configuration Error Exposes One Million Records

3
News

Ransomware Attacks Grew by 485% in 2020

4
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

5
News

LinkedIn Users Targeted by Spear-Phishing Campaign

6
News

Phishing Emails Most Commonly Originate from Eastern Europe

1
News

Online Fraud in the UK Up 179% in the Last Decade

2
Opinion

Remote Working: The New Security Perimeter

3
News

Armed Conflict Draws Closer as State-Backed Cyber-Attacks Intensify

4
News

ACC Launches Data Security Program for Law Firms

5
News

Number of US Breach Victims Jumps 564% in Q1 2021

6
News

Italian Arrested After Allegedly Paying Hitman to Murder Ex-Girlfriend

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

3
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

4
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

5
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

6
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain