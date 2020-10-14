Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Ivanti Appoints Melissa Puls as New SVP and CMO

IT management and security company Ivanti has announced the appointment of Melissa Puls as its new senior vice-president (SVP) and chief marketing officer (CMO).

Puls joins Ivanti after recently serving as SVP and CMO at Avid, and brings decades of experience to the company with a strong track record of fuelling growth through a customer-centric approach and integrating marketing strategies for acquired companies.

Puls will lead Ivanti’s global marketing function to drive expansion and adoption of the company’s enterprise software solutions globally.

“Ivanti is at an exciting and pivotal time in its growth and transformation,” said Puls. “With an impressive portfolio of solutions that improve the security, manageability and serviceability of today’s remote and digital workplace, Ivanti is poised for unprecedented growth. I’m thrilled to be playing such a strategic role in helping Ivanti capitalize on this extraordinary market opportunity.”

Jeff Abbott, president of Ivanti, said that Puls is perfectly-suited to enriching and expanding Ivanti’s marketing footprint as the firm continues to grow.

“Her market insights, go-to-market expertise and deep understanding of the customer engagement journey will play a valued role on the Ivanti executive team as we continue building our market position as both a leader and innovator for the digital enterprise,” he added.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Gov-Linked “Fatima” Cybersecurity Career Advert Removed After Backlash

2
News

Software AG Hit by Data-Stealing Ransomware Attack

3
News

Ransomware Tops 2020 Threat Rankings

4
News

Attackers Chaining Zerologon with VPN Exploits

5
News

Ransomware Gangs Outsource Network Access to Drive Success

6
News

Security Experts Warn of Amazon Prime Day Scams

1
News

DFS Calls for Regulation of Social Media Giants

2
Blog

ISO 27001: Recognizing the Importance of Operational Security

3
News

Ransomware Victims Struggle to Recover, Hire and Spend on Threat Prevention

4
News

Ivanti Appoints Melissa Puls as New SVP and CMO

5
Blog

Defending U.S. Voting Processes Now and into the Future

6
News

DVLA Submits Nearly 200 Breach Notifications to ICO

1
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

4
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

5
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year