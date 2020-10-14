Ivanti Appoints Melissa Puls as New SVP and CMO

IT management and security company Ivanti has announced the appointment of Melissa Puls as its new senior vice-president (SVP) and chief marketing officer (CMO).

Puls joins Ivanti after recently serving as SVP and CMO at Avid, and brings decades of experience to the company with a strong track record of fuelling growth through a customer-centric approach and integrating marketing strategies for acquired companies.

Puls will lead Ivanti’s global marketing function to drive expansion and adoption of the company’s enterprise software solutions globally.

“Ivanti is at an exciting and pivotal time in its growth and transformation,” said Puls. “With an impressive portfolio of solutions that improve the security, manageability and serviceability of today’s remote and digital workplace, Ivanti is poised for unprecedented growth. I’m thrilled to be playing such a strategic role in helping Ivanti capitalize on this extraordinary market opportunity.”

Jeff Abbott, president of Ivanti, said that Puls is perfectly-suited to enriching and expanding Ivanti’s marketing footprint as the firm continues to grow.

“Her market insights, go-to-market expertise and deep understanding of the customer engagement journey will play a valued role on the Ivanti executive team as we continue building our market position as both a leader and innovator for the digital enterprise,” he added.