Infosecurity is delighted to announce that industry pioneers Javvad Malik, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, and Wendy Nather, head of advisory CISOs at Duo Security (Cisco), will be headlining the upcoming Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit, taking place on March 23 and 24.

Malik will open Day One of the event (March 23, EMEA-focused) with a keynote address exploring the Defender’s Dilemma – sharing insight on the current cyber-risk landscape and outlining how security professionals and teams can effectively improve their defensive position.

Nather will open Day Two of the event (March 24, North America-focused) with an exploration into Analyzing the Chemistry of Data – describing the power of data (for good and bad), creating formulas for data’s security requirements and driving a data-centric security approach.