JIBC Launches Cybercrime Analysis Certification

The Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) has launched a new online Graduate Certificate in Cybercrime Analysis to help meet Canada's growing demand for professionals with cybersecurity skills.

This new post-graduate program has been established to furnish professionals with the advanced knowledge and applied analytical skills necessary to help prevent, detect, and respond to the constantly evolving landscape of cybercrime. 

“Cybercrime is an ever-increasing threat that requires constant vigilance,” said Dr. Michel Tarko, JIBC president and CEO. 

“We’re pleased to offer a new graduate-level certificate program specifically addressing cybersecurity and cybercrime that bridges the gap in available offerings across Canada.”

The JIBC will offer the new graduate certificate part-time to all Canadians, whether they are new graduates interested in pursuing a career as a cybersecurity analyst or established professionals seeking to expand their skillset and advance their careers.

Teaching will take place virtually, with the first cohort of the program slated to begin in September 2021. The program consists of five courses that are delivered one per semester sequentially and takes approximately 18 months to complete.

Students of the program will develop a broad understanding of cybercrime analysis and be provided with foundational intelligence-analysis skills. After completing the course, students will be able to conduct intelligence investigations that can be used and applied in various court proceedings.

Courses will be taught by leading industry specialists who have accrued extensive experience in their particular fields. The curriculum has been designed to meet the needs of various public security and law enforcement agencies and is highly relevant to multiple industry sectors, including banking, accounting, and finance.

“JIBC’s Justice & Public Safety Division is very proud of its intelligence analysis and tactical criminal analysis programs,” said Dr. Stuart Ruttan, dean of the School of Criminal Justice & Security and Office of International Affairs. 

"The new graduate certificate in cybercrime analysis will provide our graduates with access to education, training and internationally-recognized credentials to assist them in being a part of the solution in the battle against cybercrime in our economy, and society in general.”

