Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Joker’s Stash Carding Site to Close in February

The largest carding marketplace on the dark web has announced it is shutting down for good, although experts warned that this will have little impact on the overall cybercrime economy.

The administrator of the Joker’s Stash site posted the news on Friday, claiming that the marketplace would remain open until February 15 this year before they go on a “well-deserved retirement.”

Experts at threat intelligence firm Gemini Advisory speculated that the announcement may be linked to October news posted by “JokerStash” that the site had recently been disrupted after they had to spend over a week in hospital with COVID-19.

They also questioned whether the recent spike in the value of Bitcoin had made the site admin now rich enough to retire.

Having been in operation since 2014, Joker’s Stash added 40 million stolen records and generated an estimated $1bn in revenue. However, the site apparently suffered a decline in the volume and quality of cards it was able to offer over the past six months.

“Most other top-tier carding marketplaces actually increased their posted data during this time. However, Joker’s Stash has received numerous user complaints alleging that card data validity is low, which even prompted the administrator to upload proof of validity through a card-testing service,” noted Gemini Advisory.

“Additionally, JokerStash’s tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) involved advertising in advance and then posting high-profile major breaches. The threat actor leveraged media coverage of these breaches to boast about their ability to compromise even major corporations. Most dark web marketplaces eschew such TTPs because they attract undue attention from security researchers and law enforcement; JokerStash actually celebrated such attention.”

In a sign of the adaptability of the cybercrime underground, it is predicted that JokerStash’s retirement won’t have a significant impact on the industry.

Threat actors tend to split the sale of data across multiple marketplaces anyway, so they’ll simply pivot to other sites in the future, argued Gemini Advisory.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

NSA: DNS over HTTPS Provides “False Sense of Security”

3
News

Leaked #COVID19 Vaccine Data “Manipulated” to Mislead Public

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
News

UK Accidentally Deletes 150k Arrest Records

6
News

Environmental Regulator Suffers Ransomware Blow

1
News

No US Trial for Irish Hacker

2
News

EEMA Appoints Digital Identity Expert to Board of Management

3
News

Health Insurer Fined $5.1m Over Data Breach

4
News

NSA Appoints Cyber Director

5
Interview

Interview: Jeff Hudson, CEO, Venafi

6
News

MoD Experiences 18% Growth in Personal Data Loss Incidents

1
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

2
Webinar

Cyber Resilience for a Microsoft 365 Environment

3
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

4
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

5
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

6
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

2
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

3
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

4
Webinar

Cyber Resilience for a Microsoft 365 Environment

5
Opinion

#HowTo: Build a Business Case for Cybersecurity Investment

6
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?