Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Jones Day Denies Network Breach

American legal giant Jones Day says its computer network has not been compromised following a cyber-attack on the firm's file-transfer vendor Accellion.

Accellion's 20-year-old FTA (Files Transfer Appliance) file-transfer platform was "the target of a sophisticated cyberattack," according to a statement issued by the company on February 1. 

The Wall Street Journal reports that a hacker known as Clop has leaked some documents online that they claim have been stolen from Jones Day. Among the documents are a cover letter for “confidential documents” and a memo addressed to a judge that has been labeled as a “confidential mediation brief."

When contacted by the WSJ, Clop claimed to be in possession of more than 100 gigabytes of data belonging to Jones Day. The law firm, whose clients include Alphabet Inc.’s Google, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart Inc., President Donald Trump, Procter & Gamble Co., and McDonald’s Corp., is the tenth largest in the country.

Clop claimed to have received no response from Jones Day after contacting them about handing over the files in exchange for a ransom. 

In a statement released February 16, Jones Day said: “Jones Day’s network has not been breached. Nor has Jones Day been the subject of a ransomware attack. 

"Jones Day has been informed that Accellion’s FTA file transfer platform, which is a platform that Jones Day—like many law firms, companies and organizations—used, was recently compromised and information taken. 

"Jones Day continues to investigate the breach and has been, and will continue to be, in discussion with affected clients and appropriate authorities.”

Emsisoft’s Brett Callow said that if Clop was behind the data breach on Accellion, then the hacker could have access to data belonging to the vendor's clients, which include the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Washington State, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Commenting on the Accellion data breach, Lamar Bailey, senior director of security research at Tripwire, told Infosecurity Magazine: “The old saying a chain is only as strong as its weakest link also holds true for today’s extensive supply chains. If one of the products used by an organization is exploited, it opens up the organization to breaches as well."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft: 1000+ Hackers Worked on SolarWinds Campaign

2
News

IRS Warns of EFIN Scam

3
News

YouTube Terminates 3000 Channels in Russia and China Clampdown

4
News

NHS Phishing Scam Promises #COVID19 Vaccine

5
News

North Korea Allegedly Targets Pfizer to Steal #COVID19 Vaccine Data

6
Opinion

SOC 1, 2, & 3 Audit Reports, and Why You Need One

1
News

Applied Insight Acquires Maryland Cyber Firm

2
News

Security Pros Pursue Hobbies at Work

3
News

Jones Day Denies Network Breach

4
News

#DTX Tech Predictions Mini Summit: How to Build a Strong Cybersecurity Culture

5
News

Caren Havelock Joins SureCloud as New CMO

6
Blog

CISO Stories: Part One

1
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

2
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

3
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

4
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

5
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

6
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#ValentinesDay: Staying Safe from Romance Scams

3
Interview

Interview: Nick Percoco, Chief Security Officer, Kraken

4
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

6
Blog

Zero Trust in the Post-Pandemic Era