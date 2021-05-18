Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Oregonian Indicted Over International Streaming Fraud

An Oregon man has been indicted on suspicion of carrying out a million-dollar streaming service fraud scheme. 

Samuel Joyner allegedly conspired with an accomplice based in Australia to steal and resell customer account credentials for popular internet streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max and Spotify Premium.

On May 12, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Beaverton resident Joyner with conspiracy to commit computer and access device fraud, trafficking and use of unauthorized access devices, and possession of fifteen or more unauthorized access devices.

According to the indictment, between February 2018 and March 2019, Joyner teamed up with 23-year-old Sydney resident Evan McMahon to create and operate an online subscription service called AccountBot. 

AccountBot sold account credentials to access streaming services at a heavily discounted rate, rating from $1.79 to $24.99 depending on the service and the duration of access. 

It is alleged that Joyner and McMahon used credential stuffing attacks to obtain usernames and passwords for the services, which they then sold via AccountBot in exchange for cryptocurrency or fiat. 

By March 2019, AccountBot had more than 52,000 different registered customers and over 217,000 unique sets of stolen account credentials.

The indictment alleges that the men were equal partners in the illicit business but had different roles. Drafting computer code for AccountBot’s website and managing customer payments was allegedly McMahon's responsibility, while Joyner is accused of stealing most of the user credentials and running AccountBot's customer service.

McMahon pleaded guilty and was sentenced in April to serve two years and two months on an intensive corrections order.

Australian Federal Police cybercrime operations case officer Joanna Kondos said: “Following a referral of information from our FBI law enforcement partners, the Australian Federal Police arrested, charged, and secured a conviction against a Sydney man, and we also seized more than a million dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency assets which were the proceeds of his crime."

Joyner, who reportedly went by numerous online aliases, including "FamousCracker," was arrested on Wednesday by the FBI. He pleaded not guilty and was released pending a five-day jury trial scheduled to begin on July 13, 2021.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cybercrime Forum Bans Ransomware Activity

2
News

Toshiba Business Reportedly Hit by DarkSide Ransomware

3
News

Two-thirds of CISOs Unprepared for Cyber-attack

4
News

Cisco Snaps Up Kenna Security for Vulnerability Management

5
News

#RSAC: Bruce Schneier Warns of the Coming AI Hackers

6
News

Ireland’s Healthcare System’s IT Offline Following Ransomware Attack

1
News

#RSAC: Anne Neuberger Sets Out Biden Administration’s Plan to Modernize US Cyber-defenses

2
Webinar

Managing the cybersecurity transition to the cloud

3
News

#RSAC: McAfee CTO Calls for Risk Decisions Based on Science Not Headlines

4
News

Q1 2021 Sees 2.9 Million DDoS Attacks Launched

5
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

6
News

Oregonian Indicted Over International Streaming Fraud

1
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

2
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

3
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
Webinar

How To Secure The New World Of Distributed Work

6
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain