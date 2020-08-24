Infosecurity Group Websites
Kaseya Acquires Phishing Defense Platform Graphus

IT infrastructure and security management solutions provider Kaseya today announced the acquisition of Graphus, an automated phishing defense platform.

The acquisition sees Kaseya boost its security offering and expand its IT Complete platform for MSPs and SMBs. The Graphus solution uses patented AI technology to defend Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite inboxes from a variety of threats delivered via email.

“The acquisition of Graphus catapults IT Complete to the next level and secures Kaseya’s position as the only comprehensive, tightly integrated, cost-effective platform in the industry to deliver all IT and security management needs for MSPs and SMBs in a single platform,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “Kaseya can speak to Graphus’ impressive capabilities first-hand, having been a customer for nearly a year.

“With Graphus protecting over 3200 Kaseya inboxes and processing over 22 million of our emails, we’ve eliminated about 250,000 unsafe emails, quarantined nearly 15,000 phishing attacks and blocked 3400 executive spoofing and 2400 impersonation attacks. Having seen these outstanding results for ourselves, I’m even more excited to extend the same unmatched protection to our customers so they can close the security gaps of their cloud email platforms and, for MSPs, provide a low-cost solution to generate additional profits.”

Manoj Srivastava, CEO and co-founder of Graphus, added: “We’re thrilled to join the Kaseya family and integrate Graphus into Kaseya’s IT Complete platform. With phishing attacks on the rise, Kaseya customers can now amplify their existing suite of security tools with Graphus’ powerful automated email defense to create the most comprehensive, end-to-end security stack possible.” 

Graphus will continue to operate as an independent business within Kaseya, led by Srivastava.

