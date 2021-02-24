Infosecurity Group Websites
IT Security Firm Kaseya Acquires SOC Platform RocketCyber

Kaseya, a provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has announced the acquisition of managed security operations center (SOC) platform RocketCyber.

RocketCyber will continue to operate as an independent business within Kaseya, led by CEO and co-founder, Carl Banzhof, in Dallas, Texas. Kaseya’s new SOCs will be located in Dallas, Texas, Miami, Florida and Dublin, Ireland, the company confirmed.

“The addition of RocketCyber makes Kaseya IT Complete the only integrated platform in the market to deliver managed SOC, automated internal threat detection, credential monitoring, anti-phishing and more for a truly comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity suite that tackles all of today’s modern day threats,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “With this acquisition, we’ve doubled down on our security investments to provide our customers with access to experts who can continuously monitor their IT environments without the cost and complexity of disparate tools.”

New integrations to the Kaseya IT Complete platform as a result of the deal will allow Kaseya customers to gain several benefits including rapidly deployed managed SOC, security analyst and incident ticket support.

RocketCyber is the culmination of our combined 50-plus years of experience in creating intrusion detection, vulnerability, risk and compliance technologies,” explained Banzhof. “In the end, Kaseya was the clear choice for us with its rich security platform. Now that our products are deeply integrated, MSPs and SMBs can protect themselves against all attack vectors and sleep soundly at night.”

