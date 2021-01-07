Infosecurity Group Websites
Kaspersky and Alias Robotics Partner to Secure Robots in OT Infrastructure

Global security giant Kaspersky and robot cybersecurity firm Alias Robotics have announced a partnership that will seek to enhance protection for robots used in operational technology (OT) infrastructure.

Used in many industrial operations, robots – a key component of Industry 4.0 – represent yet another type of endpoint in OT settings that must be secured. However, as robots are separate, complex and connected systems with specific protocols and tools, protecting them requires a unique approach.

According to a case study from Kaspersky and Alias Robotics, the solutions offered by each company can effectively work together to prevent attacks on OT networks with robots, harden control stations and protect robot endpoints from being compromised.

“Robots have their own networks, technologies, safety requirements and business priorities, all of which must be uniquely addressed,” said Víctor Mayoral Vilches, CTO and founder at Alias Robotics. “These systems demand specialized cybersecurity measures that need to happen at the endpoint to guarantee no-human-harm. By integrating [our] robot immune system (RIS) into Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity, our clients can now protect their robots with RIS and manage the security of their ICS infrastructure seamlessly via Kaspersky’s solution.”

Anton Shipulin, solution business lead, Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity, Kaspersky, added that as OT infrastructure becomes more complex, it is important to add security for all of its various parts and layers.

“Protection measures and tools should also work smoothly with each other to cover the entire environment without any gaps. Considering the growing implementation of industrial robots, this partnership with Alias Robotics allows our customers with robots in their infrastructure to meet the demand for reliable protection.”

