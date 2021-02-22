Kaspersky Appoints Christopher Hurst GM of UK and Ireland

Cybersecurity giant Kaspersky has announced the appointment of Christopher Hurst as general manager of UK and Ireland.

Hurst boasts a 34-year career in the software industry and a proven record of accomplishment in the European tech sector, having held roles at various firms including Veritas/Symantec and Cloudistics.

Kaspersky said his initial objectives include overseeing growth in the company’s enterprise business, generating a stronger presence in the UK channel and implementing a solid strategy to recruit more partners and customers across the B2B portfolio.

Commenting on his appointment, Hurst said: “I’m excited to be taking on this role within such a fast-paced industry and growing company, as Kaspersky continues to take a frontline role in making the world more cyber-secure. The cornerstone of our business strategy in this region is to transform our leading security intelligence into real protection for our clients, to enable them to use technologies in their lives and businesses safely, and trust them. Our goal is to bring on the future for our customers.

“I’m passionate about protecting this country’s industries and consumers, and that’s one of the key reasons I’ve joined Kaspersky.”

Chris Connell, deputy VP of global sales network, MD of APAC and Japan, Kaspersky, added: “We’re very happy to welcome Chris Hurst to Kaspersky. His vast experience in this sector and demonstrated leadership ability from startups to enterprise businesses will bring real value to the business. We are confident that he will help drive strong regional growth in 2021 and beyond, and continue to support and protect our customers from ever-changing and growing cyber-threats.”