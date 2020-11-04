Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Kaspersky Researchers Announce AMA Session

A team of researchers from cybersecurity company Kaspersky will take to the internet next week to host a virtual Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. 

Reddit users will have the opportunity to grill Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) for three hours on November 12. 

GReAT is made up of more than 40 threat hunters located in 22 countries who work to uncover sophisticated and advanced threat activity, including state-sponsored cyber-espionage campaigns, new advanced persistent threat actors (APT), and global ransomware epidemics.

Since the group was established in 2008, GReAT has exposed to the world prolific cyber-criminal groups, including the now infamous gang of cyber-robbers Carbanak and the notorious Equation.

Among the criminal activity flagged by GReAT were the illegal shenanigans of the Cozy Duke/Cozy Bear hacking group that shot to fame in 2016 after hacking the servers of the Democratic National Committee. GReAT blogged about the group over a year before the story hit the headlines.

The AMA event was arranged as a way to throw light on the important work carried out by the group and to encourage people to consider a career in threat research and detection.

"On November 12, Reddit users will have the chance to tap into the minds of GReAT for firsthand insights into how they do what they do and for tips and tricks of the trade," said a Kaspersky spokesperson. "What’s more, for those thinking about building a career in cybersecurity, this is a great chance to get questions answered about what it takes to break into the field and gain valuable advice on becoming a cybersecurity expert from some of today’s top researchers."

Users are invited to begin posting their questions for GReAT at 8 am EST on a dedicated AMA page.  

The event was scheduled to coincide with National Cybersecurity Careers Awareness Week, put on by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“Cybercriminals regularly upgrade their toolsets and master new, more sophisticated ways to attack their targets. We can’t keep the world safe by ourselves," said Costin Raiu, director of GReAT.

"The world needs more threat hunters, so please, come ask your questions.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Ransomware Alert as Emotet Detections Surge 1200%

2
News

Gold Bullion Seller Hit by Magecart Attack

3
News

Weak Hash Exposes Millions of Passwords on Cannabis Site

4
News

Remote Working Exposing Businesses to Unforeseen Threats

5
News

Mattel Reveals July Ransomware Attack Impacting Business

6
News

Wakefern and ShopRite Settle Slapdash Data Disposal Claim

1
News

$1bn in Bitcoin Moved from Silk Road Wallet

2
News

Americans Confident in IoT Device Security

3
News

Kaspersky Researchers Announce AMA Session

4
News

Stress a Major Factor in Pandemic Cybercrime Growth

5
News Feature

Building Cyber-Resilience Across the Wider Economy Post-COVID

6
Blog

How Cyber-Criminals 'Get in the Game' and What it Means to Defend Against Them

1
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

2
Webinar

Tales from the Insider Crypt: The Evolution of Insider Risk Maturity

3
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

4
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)