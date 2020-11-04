Kaspersky Researchers Announce AMA Session

A team of researchers from cybersecurity company Kaspersky will take to the internet next week to host a virtual Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Reddit users will have the opportunity to grill Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) for three hours on November 12.

GReAT is made up of more than 40 threat hunters located in 22 countries who work to uncover sophisticated and advanced threat activity, including state-sponsored cyber-espionage campaigns, new advanced persistent threat actors (APT), and global ransomware epidemics.

Since the group was established in 2008, GReAT has exposed to the world prolific cyber-criminal groups, including the now infamous gang of cyber-robbers Carbanak and the notorious Equation.

Among the criminal activity flagged by GReAT were the illegal shenanigans of the Cozy Duke/Cozy Bear hacking group that shot to fame in 2016 after hacking the servers of the Democratic National Committee. GReAT blogged about the group over a year before the story hit the headlines.

The AMA event was arranged as a way to throw light on the important work carried out by the group and to encourage people to consider a career in threat research and detection.

"On November 12, Reddit users will have the chance to tap into the minds of GReAT for firsthand insights into how they do what they do and for tips and tricks of the trade," said a Kaspersky spokesperson. "What’s more, for those thinking about building a career in cybersecurity, this is a great chance to get questions answered about what it takes to break into the field and gain valuable advice on becoming a cybersecurity expert from some of today’s top researchers."

Users are invited to begin posting their questions for GReAT at 8 am EST on a dedicated AMA page.

The event was scheduled to coincide with National Cybersecurity Careers Awareness Week, put on by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“Cybercriminals regularly upgrade their toolsets and master new, more sophisticated ways to attack their targets. We can’t keep the world safe by ourselves," said Costin Raiu, director of GReAT.

"The world needs more threat hunters, so please, come ask your questions.”