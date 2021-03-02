Kaspersky to Co-Chair Working Group of the Paris Call

Kaspersky has announced it is partnering with Cigref to co-chair the Working Group 6 (WGF) as part of the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace initiative. The group is tasked with developing proposals for solutions to strengthen security in technologies and ICT supply chains.

The Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace was launched by French President Emmanuel Macron back in 2018, earning the backing of over 50 countries. It aims to promote collective action between public, private and civil organizations to enhance security in numerous areas of cyberspace, including prevention against and resilience to malicious online activity, protecting the accessibility and integrity of the internet and cooperating in order to prevent interference in electoral processes.

As part of the Paris Call, the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs created six working groups to find solutions to enhance security in the global cyberspace. One of these, WG6, is expected to propose concrete tools to help supporters of the Paris Call to enable them to improve their cybersecurity.

With expert support from the research center, GEODE, which focuses on geopolitics in the datasphere, WG6 aims to grow trust and security in technologies and ICT supply chains. A particular emphasis will be placed on collaboration between different actors, users, suppliers and public institutions that operate in this space.

The group will begin by outlining existing global initiatives on product security and hold stakeholders accountable for their delivery. It will also identify gaps and implementation challenges in these initiatives and offer conclusions and review by the Paris Call community.

Commenting on the announcement, Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said: “We support the Paris Call, the key multi-stakeholder initiative for the stability in cyberspace. In line with our Global Transparency Initiative (GTI), endorsing the principle 6 on lifecycle security, we will dedicate our efforts, together with industry, technical community, academia and civil society, to the development of concrete tools for enhancing security and resilience of cyberspace."

Henri Verdier, ambassador for the digital affairs, France, stated: “The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs is pleased to be able to count on Cigref and Kaspersky to steer the work of this working group in collaboration with the supporters of the Paris Call. We believe that joint efforts of industry’s actors would help us to enhance state of global cybersecurity.”