KnowBe4’s Security Awareness Essentials Course Certified by the NCSC

KnowBe4 has announced its Security Awareness Essentials course has been certified by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The security awareness training firm said the certification will enable this course to stand out and ensure more people benefit from its teachings on basic cybersecurity hygiene.

The NCSC’s certification program highlights quality training courses delivered by experienced training providers. The decision to certify is based on two criteria: whether it provides a thorough foundation on cybersecurity to anyone new to the subject and its application for those seeking in-depth courses for their professional development.

The need for general awareness training has heightened substantially in light of COVID-19, with many organizations operating remotely and therefore at higher risk of breaches due to mistakes by individual staff. For instance, the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that social engineering attacks such as phishing were one of the top causes of breaches.

Steve Graham, SVP of operations for UK and Ireland at KnowBe4, commented: “Having our Security Awareness Essentials course, developed by one of our subsidiaries the Security Awareness Company, certified by the NCSC is a big step toward spreading more security awareness to end users throughout the UK.

“The Security Awareness Essentials course covers the basics that everyone should know when it comes to passwords and social engineering attacks such as phishing. This certification helps to distinguish some of our cybersecurity training as meeting a certain benchmark for standards in the UK.”

Last week, KnowBe4 launched a new tool to helps businesses assess their readiness for compliance requirements.