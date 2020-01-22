KnowBe4 Donates $250,000 to Stetson University College of Law

Security awareness training provider KnowBe4 has donated $250,000 to Stetson University College of Law, Florida’s first law school.

The donation includes:

Creation of the the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Law Scholarship Fund which will provide $5000 merit-based scholarships for the next five years;

Creation of the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Law Program Fund to support the establishment and growth of the cybersecurity law program at Stetson Law

A subscription to KnowBe4’s diamond-level new-school security training platform to enhance security and data protection awareness with Stetson’s staff, faculty and students

“We see this donation as a great opportunity to contribute to and build our community,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. “It’s also an opportunity to help fulfill the need to educate and train more cybersecurity talent. We’re excited to work with Stetson University College of Law to help develop an entire collegiate program that’s focused on cybersecurity in the Tampa Bay area.”

The agreement includes the creation of other initiatives, such as a weekend course on the topics of cybersecurity and data privacy for Stetson Law students, speaking events, student-led research, student organizations, internship opportunities for law students and providing general support for business law initiatives at Stetson Law with cyber-law course offerings and other resources related to cybersecurity law.

“We strive to be at the forefront of all that we do at Stetson Law – whether it is educating students in emerging areas of law or ensuring our faculty and staff are highly trained in new technology – so this collaboration with KnowBe4 is a fantastic opportunity to advance both our mission and theirs,” added Michèle Alexandre, dean of Stetson University College of Law.