KnowBe4 Adds Kevin Klausmeyer to Board of Directors

Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform provider KnowBe4 has announced it has added Kevin Klausmeyer to its board of directors. Klausmeyer is a veteran technology financial officer and board member and joins the KnowBe4 board as an independent board member.

Klausmeyer is currently on the boards of two public companies, Cloudera and Jamf, a recent IPO, wherein he chairs their audit committees. He began his career in public accounting, with Arthur Andersen, and subsequently held senior financial positions at several companies, including BMC Software and PentaSafe Security Technologies. He graduated with highest honors from the University of Texas.

“From the moment I met with the KnowBe4 team I knew it would be a great fit,” said Klausmeyer. “The KnowBe4 culture is one of professionalism, relentless quality and focus on the customer, while at the same time being fun and collaborative. I have long been aware of the KnowBe4 offerings, and I have yet to meet a customer who is not fully satisfied with the value proposition. I am thrilled to be a part of the KnowBe4 board of directors and am quite excited about the organization’s future!”

Commenting on the announcement, KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman, said: “Kevin has many years of experience as a board member for several software companies, making him a perfect addition as an independent member to our board at KnowBe4. Adding someone with technology financial acumen helps to round out the diverse skill-sets of our board. We welcome his ideas and contributions, as they will make a positive impact on our organization.”