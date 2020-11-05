Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

KnowBe4 Launches Free Compliance Tool

A new tool that helps businesses assess their readiness for compliance requirements has been launched by security awareness training company KnowBe4.

The free-to-use Compliance Audit Readiness Assessment (CARA) tool lets users know in five minutes whether their cybersecurity is up to snuff. It works by asking a series of questions designed to help users identify potential gaps or deficiencies in their current cybersecurity preparedness initiatives. 

Results are analyzed and a report is generated that contains customized guidance to help IT and cybersecurity professionals define what technical controls are required for a given scope to meet compliance. 

KnowBe4 said CARA will prove useful for professionals who are adjusting to the introduction of new frameworks such as the recently instituted Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). The CMMC is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), which includes over 300,000 companies in the supply chain. 

“Compliance audits can be a real headache for IT and cybersecurity professionals, especially given that there are new frameworks coming out that they need to follow, yet little to no help is offered,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4.

“CARA should help to make preparing for compliance audits far less painful.” 

The web-based tool guides users through the CMMC Maturity Level 1 requirements for Basic Cyber Hygiene and asks them to rate their readiness for each requirement.

Users answer each question by selecting "Met," "Partially Met," or "Not Met" before receiving a readiness report. 

On September 29, the Department of Defense published an interim rule that will implement the CMMC framework. The interim rule begins rolling out the CMMC requirements on November 30, 2020. 

Some level of CMMC compliance will be required by virtually all contractors on all defense contracts by at latest 2025. 

CMMC has five levels of compliance ranging from basic cyber hygiene practices being observed to the implementation of sophisticated capabilities to detect, defend against, and respond to advanced persistent threats. 

Companies that fall short of the CMMC standards will not receive a fine but will instead be ineligible for certain contracts.  

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Ransomware Alert as Emotet Detections Surge 1200%

2
News

Gold Bullion Seller Hit by Magecart Attack

3
News

Weak Hash Exposes Millions of Passwords on Cannabis Site

4
News

$1bn in Bitcoin Moved from Silk Road Wallet

5
News

Mattel Reveals July Ransomware Attack Impacting Business

6
News

Two-Thirds of Financial Services Firms Suffered Cyber-Attack in the Past Year

1
News

US Seizes More IRGC Domains

2
News

KnowBe4 Launches Free Compliance Tool

3
News

National Guard to Help Vermont Health Network After Cyber-Attack

4
News

NCSC Partners with Microsoft to Support Cyber Accelerator Program

5
News

Researchers Uncover New Malspam Campaign Exploiting #Election2020 Controversy

6
News

Over Half of Organizations Still Operating Without a BYOD Policy

1
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

2
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

3
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

4
Webinar

Tales from the Insider Crypt: The Evolution of Insider Risk Maturity

5
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)